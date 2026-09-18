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Mike Johnson Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About How Many Bills House Republicans Have Passed So Far

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Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to brag about his party's accomplishments in Congress on Wednesday—and was quickly hit with a damning community note.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson was swiftly fact-checked after he claimed that Republicans have accomplished much more in Congress than they actually have.

Johnson's claim came after he declared an early recess and closed the House early so lawmakers could campaign for the upcoming midterm elections. The move was criticized by his GOP colleague Thomas Massie, who had proposed a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran as well as open more files in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Johnson wrote the following on X:

"House Republicans passed over 70 bills this week alone — that adds to our total of over 900 bills passed through the House so far this Congress."
"We’ve DELIVERED for Americans by enacting the largest middle and working class tax cut in US history, creating new incentives to build and hire American, adding the biggest boost to job creation in decades, establishing Trump accounts for every American child, restoring safety and order to our cities, stopping American deaths from the scourge of fentanyl, [and] closing the border."
"By contrast, the Democrat agenda is very simple: grievance politics, bigger government, higher taxes, open borders, and zero security."

His post included a video of remarks Johnson made. He said in part:

"We just finished voting on several bills that are really of critical importance to the American people. One of them was the Ratepayer Protection Act, and that ensures, of course, that Americans will not foot the bill for the build out of data centers or AI infrastructure anywhere in their communities."
"Notice how quiet Democrats are now that Republicans are taking action on all this. We also passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. This strengthens economic sanctions against Russia to put maximum pressure on Vladimir Putin's war machine. It's the most significant international action taken so far to bring the unjust war to an end over there."
"The House has passed over 70 bills this week alone. That adds to our large total, over 900 bills passed through the House so far this Congress. About 700 of them are parked and awaiting action in the Senate right now. And so the House has done its job here. We're on a 48-hour notice to return as necessary."
"So, we're very hopeful that our colleagues in the Senate can send us bills of substance over here so that we can continue to move that along through the process and get bills to the president's desk. We're awaiting that action. So House Republicans are going now back to our districts, and we're going to make the case to the American people on what we have delivered on their behalf."

However, a community note points out the truth of the matter, complete with references:

"The 119th congress was the least productive in history, no congress has enacted less legislation or laws. Johnson has cancelled a total 63 scheduled voting days in the house, granting members an extra 2 months PTO, with no house votes scheduled until after the election."

You can see Johnson's post as well as the community note below.

No one was buying what Johnson was selling.


Johnson is in for a rude wake-up call when November rolls around.

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