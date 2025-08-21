Kristi Noem Dragged For Catering To Trump's Latest Bizarre Border Wall Request To Deter Migrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was criticized after telling reporters that she will honor a "request" from President Donald Trump and have the U.S.-Mexico border wall painted black to make it too hot for migrants to climb over it.

While detentions and deportations have dominated the latest immigration crackdown, the "Big Beautiful Bill" also set aside $46 million for new wall construction. According to Noem, about half a mile of wall is being built each day along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday near a stretch of wall in New Mexico, Noem said the decision to paint the barrier black was made “specifically at the request of the president.”

She said:

"Remember that a nation without borders is no nation at all and we're so thankful that we have a president that understands that and that a secure border is important to our country's future. Now if you look at the structure that's behind me, it's tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible."

"It also goes very deep into the ground, which makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under, and today we're also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer and will make it even harder for people to climb."

"So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally, to not break our federal laws, so they can come into our country the right way so they can stay and have the opportunity to become United States citizens and pursue the American dream."

Critics pointed out that the plan makes little sense considering migrants could attempt to cross at night—which many of them already do—and that those who do attempt during the day could just wear gloves and take other protective measures to avoid burning themselves on the barrier.

Noem also said the administration plans to expand “waterborne infrastructure” along the Rio Grande, which forms more than half of the southern border. She gave no further details, though Texas authorities have previously deployed floating barriers and reinforced riverbank fencing manned by state troopers, local police and the Texas National Guard.

Noem said earlier this month that 1.6 million undocumented immigrants had left the U.S. during the first 200 days of Trump's second presidency, though she did not clarify how many were deported and how many departed voluntarily.

White House officials maintain that enhanced border security and mass deportations are key factors behind the sharp drop in crossings at the southern border. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt herself claimed 300,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained in the U.S. since Trump entered office.