MTG Rips Trump And His 'MAGA Cult' Over Record High Diesel Prices In Blistering Post

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump over record high diesel prices, also taking aim at his "hypocritical MAGA cult" for marching in lockstep behind him.
The national average price of diesel now hovers around $6.50 a gallon, Greene noted in a tweet on X, pointing out that diesel prices were never this high under former President Joe Biden, whom Greene has criticized plenty in the past.
She further stressed that "EVERYTHING in this country" runs on diesel fuel, so high prices ultimately hurt Americans' pockets further during an already punishing nationwide affordability crisis.
She wrote:
"Trump just beat Biden with the HIGHEST diesel price in history - $6.50/gallon. Is this what winning is like?? I’m so sick of Trump’s 'winning.' So so so sick of it."
"All of you pathetic hypocritical maga cult accounts and bots get ready for more of my gas price videos."
"I didn’t campaign for that liar and fight to get him elected for him to betray us all and start an unprovoked foreign war, kill a bunch of little girls in a school, get our military men and women killed and wounded, make it unaffordable for regular Americans to pump fuel in their cars and trucks, and refuse to release the Epstein files."
"By the way, EVERYTHING in this country runs on diesel!!! EVERYTHING that matters."
Greene's post was accompanied by a screenshot of Barchart data tracking the daily national average diesel price that shows the current price at $6.50 a gallon.
@FrmrRepMTG
Others concurred.
Once a prominent ally of Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.
Late last year, she likened Trump to "evil people" after the Department of Justice released thousands of new Epstein files documents, many of which included references to Trump.
Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."
Greene has also condemned the administration's war in Iran and spoken out against military intervention in Venezuela. In fact, she previously referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.
Greene argued that the administration had betrayed its campaign pledge of “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change,” noting that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their allies promised to put “America FIRST.”