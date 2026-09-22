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Disabled United Passenger Speaks Out After She Was Left Stranded And Locked In Jet Bridge After Landing In Canada

Screenshot from TikToker @birdiecda's video; United Airlines Plane
@birdiecda/TikTok; Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A disabled TikToker named Birdie shared her fear and frustration after she was abandoned alone and locked in a jet bridge when no wheelchair assistance arrived upon landing in Vancouver on a United Airlines flight.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Whether we're traveling through a building or around the world, many of us have fears about something malfunctioning and either leaving us trapped or stranded, potentially with no one knowing that we're missing.

Fears of auto or plane accidents, or even having a phobia about an elevator getting stuck between floors, are pretty common, but TikToker Birdie, @birdiecda, may have unlocked a new fear in some of us: getting trapped on an airport jet bridge.

In the first of a series of TikToks, Birdie shared a selfie-style video, showing herself seated next to her walker, cane, and other possessions, alone, on a jet bridge. The airport was visible through the window next to her, and no flight attendants or other staff were present.

She also panned the camera over to the top of the jet bridge, where the door was closed. Birdie claimed to have been left alone and locked in the bridge, wondering if anyone knew she was there or would be coming back to help her.

Birdie cautioned:

"I am shaking. Literally shaking."
"If you are disabled and you are flying United Airlines, make sure that your reservation has your wheelchair [included] all the way through on every flight."
"I am stuck on the jet bridge with no help."

You can watch the video here:

@birdiecda

#united #travel #disability #wtf #helpme

Some were appalled that Birdie was treated that way.

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

Others were skeptical and certain that there was more to the story.

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

Two days later, Birdie shared a follow-up video to share her full story.

Birdie was traveling internationally from the United States to Canada to visit a close friend.

In advance, she booked her tickets, as well as access to a wheelchair and assistance with that wheelchair. She brought her personal walker on the trip, as well as her cane, but after hip replacement surgery, she could only walk limited distances and not up the incline required of a jet bridge.

Birdie's initial flight and connecting flight were fine. She had what she needed, and the flight attendants even made sure that she had access to her cane if she needed to move around during the flight.

However, when the second flight landed in Canada, the flight attendants discovered that a wheelchair and a wheelchair assistant were not prepared for Birdie. They attempted to discuss it with an airport manager, who insisted that assistance was not requested for that flight.

Since the flight attendants were not allowed to assist with a wheelchair or navigate through customs with Birdie, Birdie had to sit on the jet bridge, waiting for assistance and a wheelchair.

The terrifying part, however, was that the crew members did not fully communicate to her what the plan was, so they left her alone on the jet bridge, and one crew member said they'd have to lock her in there.

Birdie estimated that she spent 25 to 30 minutes alone on the bridge, waiting for help and wondering if anyone was coming.

You can watch the video here:

@birdiecda

The full story #disability #travel

Then she shared another video to explain how she got out of the situation.

In the second part of the video, Birdie said that an assistant finally showed up and was apologetic to her about the wait. From that point, they seamlessly moved through the airport and customs.

After going through customs, Birdie met with her friend, who'd become quite worried about where she was.

You can watch the next video here:


@birdiecda

The rest of the story. #disability #travel

Then Birdie shared a short video with a brief update.

When it was time for her to return home to the United States, she did not feel safe flying, worried that she would be left stranded again.

Instead, her friend helped her by driving her to the border, where her family was waiting to pick her up.

You can watch the update video here:

@birdiecda

just a quick update. #travel #disability #disabled #disabilitytiktok

Fellow TikTokers felt for Birdie, believing that she was traumatized by the experience.

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

@birdiecda/TikTok

Air travel often involves unexpected obstacles, but the lack of communication left Birdie to wonder if help would ever arrive. Terrifying and entirely avoidable.

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