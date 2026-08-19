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MTG Just Made A Very Telling Observation About MAGA Apparel As Trump Superstore Goes Out Of Business

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After news that a Trump Superstore in Tennessee is going out of business went viral, former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a bold observation about the lack of MAGA apparel she's seen people wearing lately.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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The bloom is off the rose, so to speak, for the MAGA movement started by reality TV star and bankruptcy-plagued businessman turned political grifter Republican President Donald Trump. While Trump, his family, and his cronies have made billions off his presidencies, most of his MAGA minions saw their bills increase and their assets deplete.

Economic hardship, Trump's longtime friendship with convicted child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his broken promise to release the Epstein files, and his war with Iran at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after promising no new wars if elected, have led all but his most diehard acolytes to ditch their MAGA hats, flags, and banners.

MAGA merch sales have fallen so far, mirroring Trump's approval rating, that a MAGA mega store in Tennessee was forced out of business—just like Trump steaks, Trump airlines, Trump water, Trump mortgage, Trump vodka, Trump menswear, Trump casinos...

Inside the Numbers host Rich Baris shared a photo of the billboards for the store and their liquidation, captioned:

"Laura and I drove passed [sic] the Trump Superstore going out of business on the way to Chattanooga."

Referencing his show's prediction of the fallout for Trump's Iran War, Baris added:

"Shame the owner wasn't a fan. He would've known to cash out the day the bombs fell."

Conspiracy theorist, QAnon adherent, former MAGA minion, and now retired Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—who first broke with Trump over the Epstein files—noted the closure and made an observation of her own.

Resharing Baris' post, Taylor Greene added:

"I can’t remember the last time I saw someone wearing a maga hat or Trump shirt."

Other former Trump ride-or-dies also chimed in, including current conservative and former MAGA influencer Brian Eastwood...

...and former pro-Trump political commentator Nick Fad.

People shared opinions on right-leaning X on Trump losing his MAGA minions and why the hats aren't seen as often.




@rlhatten1/X




@1982Logos/X




Trump's power is tied to the GOP control of Congress, but several MAGA politicians and Trump endorsed candidates have lost their primary bids.

The November midterms will be the best indicator if Trump and the MAGA movement are truly over.

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