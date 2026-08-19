Nancy Mace Called Out For Her Blatant Hypocrisy After Claiming Critics Of Her Tattoos Are 'Out Of Control'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out for her own hypocrisy after she complained that conservative critics of her tattoos are "out of control."

Mace recently showed off her heavily tattooed arms for the first time in a series of new videos. She revealed in a February interview with Politico that she had gotten nine tattoos, but had previously kept them hidden, typically wearing long sleeves whenever she appeared in photographs.

Among the tattoos is the line, “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself,” from Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway. She also appears to have a bird, a flower and the word “justice” tattooed vertically on her arm. Mace told Politico that she got the tattoos as a way to experience “the pain that I need to feel” after losing or firing her entire Washington, D.C., staff two years earlier.

But Mace was troubled by comments from conservatives who'd disparaged her decision to tattoo her own body, sharing a photo of herself, tattoos proudly displayed, and commenting:

"Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by my sleeves. Made the mistake of opening my social media this afternoon. Some of yall are OUT OF CONTROL. My biceps should NOT be a news story."

"We have more important things to worry about. Goodness. And God Bless America."

You can see her post and the image below.

@NancyMace/X

The complaint was downright weird coming from Mace, who has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket."

Mace has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

People were quick to point out that it's rather rich to hear her complaining when she spends so much time worrying about what a minority population does with their own bodies.





Mace is fighting a losing battle where her party is concerned, given that its members have shown her quite clearly who they are time and again.

Mace was once accused by Republicans of supporting transgender rights because she wore a tuxedo to the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. One in particular suggested her choice was odd because "our culture continues to undermine women by celebrating men who pretend to be them."

She was also the target of right-wing backlash after she appeared at her fellow South Carolina Republican Representative Tim Scott's prayer breakfast and joked that she'd sacrificed a morning quickie to make it to work on time.

Mace, who said she turned down her then-fiancé even though he "tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed" was later called out by the GOP for admitting she, an adult woman, has a sex life outside of marriage.