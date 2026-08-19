Skip to content

Laura Ingraham Just Mocked Jon Ossoff Over His 'Pancake Bronzer'—And It Backfired Immediately

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nancy Mace Called Out For Her Blatant Hypocrisy After Claiming Critics Of Her Tattoos Are 'Out Of Control'

Nancy Mace
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

After MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace's tattoos sparked backlash from conservatives on social media, she responded on X to claim critics are "out of control"—and was swiftly reminded of her own hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 19, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out for her own hypocrisy after she complained that conservative critics of her tattoos are "out of control."

Mace recently showed off her heavily tattooed arms for the first time in a series of new videos. She revealed in a February interview with Politico that she had gotten nine tattoos, but had previously kept them hidden, typically wearing long sleeves whenever she appeared in photographs.

Among the tattoos is the line, “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself,” from Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway. She also appears to have a bird, a flower and the word “justice” tattooed vertically on her arm. Mace told Politico that she got the tattoos as a way to experience “the pain that I need to feel” after losing or firing her entire Washington, D.C., staff two years earlier.

But Mace was troubled by comments from conservatives who'd disparaged her decision to tattoo her own body, sharing a photo of herself, tattoos proudly displayed, and commenting:

"Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by my sleeves. Made the mistake of opening my social media this afternoon. Some of yall are OUT OF CONTROL. My biceps should NOT be a news story."
"We have more important things to worry about. Goodness. And God Bless America."

You can see her post and the image below.

Nancy Mace showing off her tattoos @NancyMace/X

The complaint was downright weird coming from Mace, who has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket."

Mace has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

People were quick to point out that it's rather rich to hear her complaining when she spends so much time worrying about what a minority population does with their own bodies.


Mace is fighting a losing battle where her party is concerned, given that its members have shown her quite clearly who they are time and again.

Mace was once accused by Republicans of supporting transgender rights because she wore a tuxedo to the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. One in particular suggested her choice was odd because "our culture continues to undermine women by celebrating men who pretend to be them."

She was also the target of right-wing backlash after she appeared at her fellow South Carolina Republican Representative Tim Scott's prayer breakfast and joked that she'd sacrificed a morning quickie to make it to work on time.

Mace, who said she turned down her then-fiancé even though he "tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed" was later called out by the GOP for admitting she, an adult woman, has a sex life outside of marriage.

Latest News

Screenshot of Darline Graham
Trending

Darline Graham Just Gave Her 'Honest' Answer To A Live TV Debate Question About National Security—And It's Laughably Bad

Dylan Gadeke; Christina Toni Kulusich and Disney performer
News

Former Disneyland Peter Pan Defends Viral 'Peter Pan Girl' After She's Hit With Backlash For 'Stalking' Performers

screenshot from "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Zohran Mamdani

Jesse Watters Dragged After Sounding The Alarm Over Video Of Mamdani Speaking Mandarin

Screenshot of Scott Jennings; Jon Ossoff
Donald Trump

Scott Jennings Tried To Call Out Jon Ossoff For His 'Sexist Joke' About Trump's Young Aide—And It Didn't Go Well For Him

More from News/lgbtq

Alyson Stoner (left) tearfully remembers their late Kingdom Hearts co-star Hayden Panettiere (right).
@alysonstoner/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

'Kingdom Hearts' Star Breaks Down In Tears Over Co-Star Hayden Panettiere's Death In Heart-Wrenching Video

Hayden Panettiere’s death is weighing heavily on Alyson Stoner, who tearfully remembered the actor.

Panettiere died at age 36 after being found unresponsive on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. Authorities responded to a 911 call involving an apparent “overdose” and “cardiac arrest,” though police found no signs of foul play. Her death remains under investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deena Centofanti; Ryan Ermanni
Fox 2 News

Local Fox News Anchor Hilariously Struggles To Recover After Co-Host's Quip About 'Eating Beaver' Sends Him Into Hysterics

When we go to work, we're expected to be professional, but life happens, and sometimes all we can do is laugh.

On Fox 2 News' Good Day Detroit, Ryan Ermanni was speaking to his co-host Deena Centofanti and meteorologist Derek Kevra.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@NYCMayor/X

Zohran Mamdani Just Spoke Mandarin For A New Video—And The Internet Is Understandably Impressed

The internet is understandably impressed after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared messages not only in Mandarin, but also in Bengali and Spanish, about his plan to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to high schoolers in the city.

The initiative was launched by Mamdani in partnership with the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund (TDF). Students chosen through a lottery can receive up to two tickets each, with seven Broadway productions included in the program. The lottery opened on August 13 and closed at 10 a.m. on August 17, with winners set to be selected on September 1.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kevin Mazur/Disney/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Emotional Speech Set To 'Part Of Your World' After Being Inducted As A Disney Legend Is A Must-See

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been creating and making the world more magical for well over a decade, with his greatest claims to fame being Moana, Hamilton, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Mufasa, and Encanto.

He's earned five Tony Awards, two Emmys, and seven Grammys for his performances and arrangements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Hathaway
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Conspiracy Theorists Are Now Trying To Claim That Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy Belly Is 'Fake'—And Fans Are Having None Of It

At this point right-wingers would believe a conspiracy theory about the sky actually being orange if it came from the mouth of someone they trust, so their newest one probably shouldn't be surprising.

And yet, here we are: Internet weirdos are convinced that Anne Hathaway is faking her pregnancy with a prosthetic belly she bares on red carpets.

Keep ReadingShow less