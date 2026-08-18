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Lin-Manuel Miranda's Emotional Speech Set To 'Part Of Your World' After Being Inducted As A Disney Legend Is A Must-See

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kevin Mazur/Disney/Getty Images

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was inducted as a Disney Legend during D23 on Sunday—and he set his poignant speech to the tune of "Part of Your World" from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid to express his thoughts.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 18, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Lin-Manuel Miranda has been creating and making the world more magical for well over a decade, with his greatest claims to fame being Moana, Hamilton, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Mufasa, and Encanto.

He's earned five Tony Awards, two Emmys, and seven Grammys for his performances and arrangements.

Now, he's been inducted as a Disney Legend at D23.

In an incredible celebration of his work, a powerful compilation of his most popular songs was performed before inviting him to the stage to accept his place as a Disney Legend.

When he finally ascended the stage, he accepted in the most Lin-Manuel Miranda way possible. He held up a beat-up, childhood VHS tape box of The Little Mermaid, and when he opened it, his acceptance speech was inside.

But instead of reading it, he quietly sang it to the tune of "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid, and the words were fittingly adapted to the cadence of the song.

Miranda sang, getting visibly emotional on stage:

"Look at this stuff... Isn’t it neat?"
"Wouldn’t you think my collection's complete?"
"Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl / The girl who has everything?"
"Look at this trove... D23!"
"All these montages, and even Auli’i."
"Watching that tribute, you think, 'Sure, he’s got everything.'"
"'He’s got Tonys and Grammys a plenty / Written many a musical score.'"
"'Wrote Moana and Bruno… and Peggy.'"
"So who cares? What’s his deal? What’s it for?"
"(Why do I write like I’m running out of time?)"
"I want to be where the people are / Write songs like Menken & Howard Ashman."
"Watching the kids sing along to the songs on that screen."
"I was that kid, just a bit bizarre / Singing alone with my plushie Sebastian."
"Playing my Casio keyboard along with each scene"
"I was just 9... by my TV, / Learning each line to 'Under The Sea'"
"Praying each night / The music I’d write / would be part of your world."
"How am I here? Getting to cheer / near Susan Egan?"
"Thank Tom MacDougall, somehow he knew I’d be okay."
"Years before fans, he took a chance, hiring this antsy, unknown Puerto Rican."
"From mi casa / To Mufasa / Cut to today."
"And Now here I stand, full of gratitude / Grateful for each human animator."
"Bringing our music to life with the magic they do."
"And I’m grateful for you... For believing in me."
"You see that line where the sky meets the sea?"
"God, what a time."
"Grateful that I’m... Part of your world."

You can watch Miranda's acceptance speech-song here:

@disneyanimation

There are songwriters who write great songs. And then there's Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch his full acceptance speech from the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at #D23 and stream the full ceremony tonight at 6 p.m. PT, only on Disney+

Fans were grateful to be a part of Miranda's world.

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

Some loved his nods to Hamilton, including writing like he was "running out of time" and Peggy.

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

They also loved his specific nod to human animators in the age of AI.

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

@disneyanimation/TikTok

Miranda also shared photographs of the VHS case of The Little Mermaid that he carried on stage with him and the acceptance song lyrics inside, written in increasingly shaky handwriting.

You can see the photographs here:

You can watch the full ceremony welcoming Miranda into Disney Legends here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the definition of following your dreams until they come true. With films that are making the world feel magical to adults again, and helping to raise young kids, we cannot wait until he receives a Grammy and becomes an EGOT.

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