Karoline Leavitt Dragged After Making Hilarious Math Error While Trying To Criticize Democrats

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a very awkward mathematical error after she attempted to criticize "incredibly disingenuous" Democrats during an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

Leavitt was in conversation with network personality Sean Hannity when she named Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico as an example of what she referred to as the "incredibly disingenuous" Democrats.

She said:

"The Democrats are always incredibly disingenuous. They campaign as moderates. They do 360s on every single policy position they have to try to appeal to common-sense, good-hearted Americans."

"But then, when they are elected, they govern as complete radical extreme liberal lunatics.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Leavitt's math skills are hilariously off.

If politicians campaign as moderates only to “do 360s on every single policy position,” then they would presumably govern as moderates too because a 360-degree turn leaves you exactly where you started.

She was quickly called out.





Leavitt's appearance on Fox News came as news outlets reported that Talarico is ahead of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, his GOP opponent for Texas' seat in the U.S. Senate.

A Big Data Poll survey gives Talarico a four-point lead over Paxton. Among respondents, 43.6% said they would vote for Talarico if the election were held that day, compared with 39.3% who said they would support Paxton. Another 5.2% said they would choose a Libertarian candidate, while 11.9% remained undecided.

The Big Data Poll was conducted September 24-26 among 793 registered voters and carried a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report currently classifies the Texas Senate race as a “toss-up.” As of Monday afternoon, Decision Desk HQ’s polling average showed Talarico leading Paxton 47.4% to 43.5%.

It's no wonder Leavitt is making such claims on Fox, though we suggest she brush up on her geometry before attacking Democrats again.