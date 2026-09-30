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Trump Mocked 'Sleepy Joe Biden' During Oval Office Press Event And Then Promptly Fell Asleep—And It's Beyond Parody

Screenshots of Donald Trump before and after he fell asleep
MeidasTouch Network

On Monday, President Trump attempted to call out 'Sleepy Joe Biden' during an event in the Oval Office, and then seemingly fell asleep moments later—and the jokes practically write themselves.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 30, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he attempted to call out "Sleepy Joe Biden" during an event in the Oval Office only to fall asleep just moments later with the cameras still rolling.

Trump was speaking during an event that served as a launching pad for a $15 billion steel plant construction project in eastern Iowa. At one point, he took the opportunity to once again attack his predecessor.

He said:

"Sleepy Joe Biden. Have you heard of him?"

Footage of the event shared by MeidasTouch showed that just moments after attacking Biden—whom Trump loves to claim was unfit for the duties of the executive office—Trump shut his eyes and fell asleep himself.

You can watch the footage of "Dozy Don" below.

Every accusation in Trump's world is ultimately a confession, as critics often point out.


Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline.

To make matters worse, several months ago Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that Trump falls asleep during Cabinet meetings, even when presented with video evidence while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rubio told members of Congress that Trump "literally doesn't sleep," claiming Trump "works inhumane hours" and even bops around long international flights to find other people to speak to while others are resting.

The following month, the White House maintained that Trump didn't fall asleep during the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, despite all the video evidence of him doing just that. In fact, White House spokesman Davis Ingle lashed out at critics in an email, claiming anyone who suggests Trump fell asleep "is a depraved moron."

Remember: the Trump administration really seems to think we're all stupid enough not to believe our own eyes.

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