Darline Graham Just Gave Her 'Honest' Answer To A Live TV Debate Question About National Security—And It's Laughably Bad

Darline Graham, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, was widely mocked for a response she gave to a question about national security during Tuesday night's debate.
Senator Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Senator Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.
Last month, Darline Graham was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to temporarily fill her brother's Senate seat. President Donald Trump backed her candidacy for a full six-year term.
Debate moderator Greta Van Susteren asked Graham whether Taiwan and the South China Sea represent "national security issues for the United States."
She replied:
“I’m just going to be honest here, I’m not that informed on national security. But I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years, so I will do everything I can to support the military.”
“My dad was in the Army. I’m not a polished politician up here, national security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I do support the military.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
At another point during the debate, Graham even claimed that the population of South Carolina is "50 million," despite the actual number being closer to 5.6 million.
People were not impressed.
Graham's limited political experience has already raised doubts among some Republican voters in a crowded primary field.
Graham fell short of the majority needed to win the Republican primary outright, sending her into an August 25 runoff against Representative Ralph Norman. Norman had previously left his House seat to run for governor, where he finished third in the June GOP primary.
Republican voter Bob Howell even told NBC News in Lexington, South Carolina, that he understands "that she’s lost a brother and lost someone very special to her, and I sympathize with that, but at the same time, I don’t think that it’s necessary just to give it to her."
Graham has acknowledged that she has "to work to earn voters," but nonetheless insisted she was "not being handed" her brother's seat even though she quite literally was named to temporarily fill it.