Skip to content

MAGA Festival Featuring Kid Rock Canceled After Selling Laughably Small Number Of VIP Tickets

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

HYROX World Champion Who Soiled Herself During Event Speaks Out To Apologize After Controversy

Joanna Wietrzyk
Fred Lee/Getty Images

After causing controversy by soiling herself during a HYROX event in Beijing before going on to win, world record holder Joanna Wietrzyk spoke out in a statement to offer her "sincere apology" for the incident.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

On September 12, Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia won in the Pro Women's solo division at HYROX Beijing 2026 and set off a literal sh*tstorm of controversy. Wietrzyk suffered acute gastrointestinal distress, soiling herself, partway through the course, but she chose to continue and finished in first place.

HYROX is a standardized global fitness-racing series that combines eight kilometers of running with eight functional workout stations. Participants run one kilometer, then complete one of the functional workout stations, then repeat this sequence eight times alongside the other competitors in their division.

Fecal matter was clearly visible on Wietrzyk's clothes, her shoes, her legs, her arm, the track, workout stations, and several pieces of shared equipment, as can be seen in coverage of the event. Her competitors either needed to perform tasks in her waste or wait for race officials to finish cleaning up after her while the competition clock continued without pause.

Wietrzyk continuing to race, and being allowed to do so, sparked widespread criticism regarding a disregard for the biohazard caused by the incident, potentially endangering other athletes and officials and interfering with her fellow athletes' performance.

Public outcry was further compounded by a social media post made by Wietrzyk, seen below, in the immediate aftermath.

The post included the statement:

"Go hard or go home … a win is a win"

@joannawietrzyk/Instagram

The post has since been deleted.

Some praised Wietrzyk for only focusing on getting a win. But the backlash against her also centered on Wietrzyk putting her desire to win ahead of the safety of others.

HYROX would go on to actually change competition rules because of the incident. Their rules already included penalties for participants "spitting, nostril clearing, littering and water abuse" on the course, but nothing regarding other potential biohazards.

HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste apologized, saying:

"Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race. I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have."
"In the end it is my job to foresee these potential incidents and I did not."
"Of course, we started improving event processes, plus making rulebook changes immediately. As of this moment, there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again."

Now Wietrzyk has apologized as well after a major sponsor seemingly dropped her. Sportswear giant Puma removed the retail line linked to Wietrzyk from its online store.

In the wake of the incident, numerous parody products tied to both Puma (Pooma) and the incident were posted online.


On September 17, five days after the incident, Wietrzyk posted her public statement on Instagram, writing in the caption:

"I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the HYROX organizers for what happened during the race in Beijing."
"...Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognize that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused."
"I know my actions had an impact beyond myself, and I am genuinely sorry to everyone who was affected. I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away. On reflection, I have decided to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points I earned."

You can see her full post here:

Her apology drew as much debate in the comments as her decision to continue competing did.

reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram


reply to @joannawietrzyk/Instagram

The new HYROX rules will allow race directors to involuntarily withdraw any athlete if their blood, vomit, urine, or feces creates a health or contamination risk to the athlete, other competitors, or race officials.

Latest News

Zelda and Robin Williams
Celebrities

Robin Williams' Daughter Rips Trolls For Posting AI Videos Of Her Late Dad: 'Leave Him Out Of Your Delusional Bullsh*t'

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference.
Donald Trump

Resurfaced Photo Of Erika Kirk's MAGA Sneakers Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Offering Mind-Numbing Name Change For AI—And It's Peak Trump

More from Trending/post

Jimmy Kimmel; Matthew McConaughey
Scott Kirkland/FXX via Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals NSFW Way Matthew McConaughey Consoled Him During Emmys—And It Actually Helped

Every awards show has an "In Memoriam" section, and every time it's a tear-jerker.

And at this year's Emmys, even funny man Jimmy Kimmel couldn't keep from crying, following the death of his childhood friend and frequent fixture on his show, Cleto Escobedo III.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Letterman; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

David Letterman's Resurfaced Warning About The Future Of The Media Under 'Authoritarian' Trump Is Eerily Accurate

A resurfaced clip of former late-night host David Letterman has gone viral for a prescient warning he gave to the media about the perils of being a "suck up" to an "authoritarian regime" like the Trump administration.

Letterman originally made those remarks during an appearance last year at The Atlantic Festival. He criticized the Trump administration and cautioned media outlets while reflecting on the administration's efforts to silence Letterman's fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Dave Lowe
60 Minutes

Lifelong Texas Republican Goes Viral With Criticism Of Proposed AI Data Center On '60 Minutes'—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Dave Lowe, a resident of Red Oak, Texas, and a "lifelong conservative Republican," went viral for his reaction to a proposed AI data center in his community, giving 60 Minutes reporters a response observers say perfectly sums up conservative thinking.

Data centers—vast, industrial buildings packed with servers, networking hardware, and storage systems—form the physical backbone of modern computing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of JD Vance at rally in North Carolina
C-SPAN

Vance Dragged After 'Accidentally' Coming Up With Juvenile Nickname For The Far Left In Cringey Speech

Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked online after he misspoke while criticizing the "far left" at a campaign rally for MAGA North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

Vance was in the city of Greensboro to encourage voters to vote for one of the MAGA candidates that has been endorsed by the White House. Whatley was previously the chair of the Republican National Committee from 2024 to 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Piers Morgan (left) and Tom Conti (right) react as AI “actor” Tilly Norwood (center) takes their interview in an unexpected direction.
Piers Morgan Uncensored

AI 'Actor' Has Hilariously Bizarre Malfunction During Interview With Piers Morgan In Viral Clip

Somebody reboot Hollywood's newest leading lady.

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood was supposed to be promoting her upcoming film, Misaligned, during an interview with Piers Morgan. Instead, she delivered the kind of viral performance that no amount of programming could have prepared her publicists for.

Keep ReadingShow less