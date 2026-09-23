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Jimmy Kimmel Reveals NSFW Way Matthew McConaughey Consoled Him During Emmys—And It Actually Helped

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Science & Health

Lifelong Texas Republican Goes Viral With Criticism Of Proposed AI Data Center On '60 Minutes'—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Screenshot of JD Vance at rally in North Carolina
2026 Elections

Vance Dragged After 'Accidentally' Coming Up With Juvenile Nickname For The Far Left In Cringey Speech

Piers Morgan (left) and Tom Conti (right) react as AI “actor” Tilly Norwood (center) takes their interview in an unexpected direction.
TV & Movies

AI 'Actor' Has Hilariously Bizarre Malfunction During Interview With Piers Morgan In Viral Clip

Christina Applegate
Celebrities

Fans Rally Around Christina Applegate After She Shares New Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization

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Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

MTG Rips Trump And His 'MAGA Cult' Over Record High Diesel Prices In Blistering Post

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump over record high diesel prices, also taking aim at his "hypocritical MAGA cult" for marching in lockstep behind him.

The national average price of diesel now hovers around $6.50 a gallon, Greene noted in a tweet on X, pointing out that diesel prices were never this high under former President Joe Biden, whom Greene has criticized plenty in the past.

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Screenshot from TikToker @birdiecda's video; United Airlines Plane
@birdiecda/TikTok; Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Disabled United Passenger Speaks Out After She Was Left Stranded And Locked In Jet Bridge After Landing In Canada

Whether we're traveling through a building or around the world, many of us have fears about something malfunctioning and either leaving us trapped or stranded, potentially with no one knowing that we're missing.

Fears of auto or plane accidents, or even having a phobia about an elevator getting stuck between floors, are pretty common, but TikToker Birdie, @birdiecda, may have unlocked a new fear in some of us: getting trapped on an airport jet bridge.

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Selena Gomez on a red carpet.
Brianna Bryson / Staff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Candid Comments About How People Want Her To Look Like Her 2016 Self Have Fans Sounding Off

We've almost literally watched Selena Gomez grow up before our eyes.

First gaining attention at the age of 10 as part of the ever popular children's series Barney and Friends, she would then gain stardom as a series regular on the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, leading to a successful music and acting career, including the current hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

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Tom Cruise; Taylor Swift
NBC

Tom Cruise Reveals What He And Taylor Swift Were Talking About At Chiefs Game: 'She's A Genius'

Tom Cruise isn't just a Hollywood icon. He's also apparently a Swiftie.

During a recent visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film Digger, Cruise revealed exactly what he thinks of Taylor Swift after the two were spied chatting at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

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Screenshot of Donald Trump during ribbon-cutting ceremony
Newsmax

Video Of Trump Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Is All Kinds Of Awkward After Media Ban Backfires Spectacularly

President Donald Trump's decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House prompted a network boycott in solidarity and a ribbon cutting ceremony on the White House's South Lawn came with completely indecipherable audio because the press pool has decided to stop filming daily events.

Footage from a Monday ribbon cutting ceremony revealed that the sounds of the Marine One chopper just yards away drowned out Trump's remarks. The far-right network Newsmax was on the scene, and even they had to admit that Trump's attack against the free press seemed to be “backfiring just a little bit.”

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