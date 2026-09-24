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93-Year-Old MAGA Senator Sparks Alarm After Refusing To Rule Out Running For Reelection In 2028

Chuck Grassley
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Republican Senator Chuck Grassley refused to answer a reporter's question on Wednesday about whether or not he'll run for reelection in 2028, when he'd be 95 years old—and it's reignited calls for term limits.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has reignited calls for congressional term limits after he refused to answer a reporter's question about whether or not he'll run for reelection in 2028.

Grassley, the Senate's president pro tempore, is 93 years old and has been in the Senate since 1980; before that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for several years. He was first elected to political office in 1958, serving in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959 to 1975. He will be 95 years old in 2028.

Grassley was approached by independent journalist Desirée Townsend, who covers Capitol Hill and has attracted considerable attention in recent months for reporting on Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's extended absence from the Senate.

Townsend asked:

“Senator, are you seriously considering running again in 2028?”

Grassley ignored her and kept walking. Later, in a post on X showcasing the video of the encounter, Townsend reported that Grassley "has not ruled out another run for the U.S. Senate in 2028."

She added:

"Grassley, who just turned 93, would be 95 years old on Election Day, and 101 if he were elected and completed another six-year term."

You can see her post and watch what happened in the video below.

People aren't happy—and are stressing that this is all a sign that term limits for our politicians are way overdue.


Townsend's questioning has brought term limits to the forefront—and yet Grassley might run for office again despite his advanced age.

In 2022, Grassley, then 89, made headlines for filing paperwork to run for reelection in 2028 after he was reelected to his eighth term in the Senate. At the time, he filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) even if that doesn't count as official confirmation that he will run for reelection again.

At the time, a poll by Des Moines Register-Mediacom showed that more than two-thirds of likely voters expressed concerns about his age and capacity to lead.

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