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Trump Throws Bonkers Tantrum After 'Demented' Reporters Show Up To UN Despite His Media Ban

Donald Trump
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After clashing with CNN's Kaitlan Collins and other journalists for showing up to his speech on Tuesday at the United Nations despite his White House media ban, President Trump shared an unhinged rant on Truth Social later that night.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump lashed out at members of the press in a post on Truth Social after clashing with CNN's Kaitlan Collins and other journalists for showing up to his speech on Tuesday at the United Nations despite his White House media ban.

Criticism has rained down on the president since his decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, citing what he characterized as unfavorable and false coverage.

The five networks that rotate responsibility for the White House television pool—CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC and CBS—subsequently agreed not to provide pooled video coverage of the president while CNN remained excluded.

In a joint statement, the networks said "the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government," adding that "no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

The Trump administration has responded to this by launching Trump TV, an anchorless YouTube news channel the White House said would feature "top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place."

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump told Collins, CNN's chief White House correspondent, "You should not be here covering me" after she asked when the war with Iran would end.

Collins clarified that she and her CNN colleagues were covering Trump under credentials issued by the United Nations, rather than the White House. As a result, the administration’s restrictions on CNN did not prevent the network from covering Trump’s appearance at the UNGA.

After Trump accused CNN of saying it would no longer cover him, Collins pushed back on the claim, noting on air that the network had never made such an announcement. She said CNN would continue covering the president, including his meetings and public appearances, despite the restrictions on its access to the White House.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump later responded by attacking Collins in a post on Truth Social, misspelling her name as "Kaitlyn" and accusing her of being "a truly unhappy person." He also referred to the press as "sick, treasonous, and demented!"

He wrote:

“All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate ‘Reporter,’ Kaitlyn Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren’t going to be covering me. Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations? Why was she there?"
"She’s got a ‘TRUMP” addiction, and so does CNN and MSDNC. They’re all sick, treasonous, and demented! The ‘good news’ is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

With no sense of irony, he also posted a video mocking CNN reporters for having tantrums, a move that raised eyebrows even among his supporters on the right.

Trump was instantly met with criticism.


Trump's entitlement is through the roof.

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