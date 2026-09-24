Trump Throws Bonkers Tantrum After 'Demented' Reporters Show Up To UN Despite His Media Ban

On September 19, eagle-eyed fans spotted @bidness_nonya lurking in the comments of a DeuxMoi post featuring paparazzi photos of the couple. Let's just say this user wasn't there to throw rice.

The mysterious account made its intentions crystal clear:

"Just here for the hate."

But who was doing the hating? A jealous Styles fan? Someone allergic to happy couples? Or perhaps an ex with too much time on his hands?

Plot twist! Of all the millions of people on Instagram, the account reportedly had just one follower—Kravitz's ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum. Now, isn't THAT interesting?

Check out the alleged receipts and judge for yourself:

There’s no way Channing Tatum is leaving hate comments on Deuxmoi with his burner account only he follows 😭 https://t.co/22BUqx0zEM

— lee (@hrrysflowrs) September 19, 2026

Before we start issuing subpoenas, some background. Tatum and Kravitz began dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023 and split in October 2024. Three years together, and now his Instagram activity is under federal-level scrutiny.

But our mystery commenter apparently had more to say, including a suspiciously detailed analysis of Tatum's past praise for Kravitz.

Whether it's Tatum or nah, somebody's clearly been taking notes:

“When I see these two I think back at how her former fiancé called her the most intentional person he knows. I wonder how contextual he was being. … To me intentional = calculated. He was speaking in terms of filmmaking but leaning towards her as a person in general too.”

The comment referenced Tatum praising Kravitz while discussing Blink Twice, her directorial debut in which he starred. But was he complimenting her filmmaking or unintentionally revealing something about her approach to relationships? Our mystery commenter apparently had theories.

And the account had other celebrity business to attend to, including some enthusiastic praise for Ayo Edebiri's voice role in Inside Out 2. A little shade here, a little Hollywood appreciation there, I guess.

Exhibit C, Your Honor, but this one's surprisingly wholesome:

Channing Tatum taking a pause from being a hater on his burner account to praise Ayo Edebiri for her role as Envy in Inside Out 2 ☺️ https://t.co/wBCQp7nW3l

— chefkids (@girlflopping) September 20, 2026

So, let's review. An account trolling his ex, defending him and apparently moonlighting as an Edebiri fan page, with Tatum as its alleged sole follower. Suspicious? Sure. A smoking gun? Not exactly.

Besides, would a celebrity burner account really be so outrageous? Jennifer Lawrence openly admitted to having a secret TikTok account where she argues with strangers for fun. Apparently, even A-listers need recreational internet mess.

Here's JLaw confessing to her own extracurricular activities:

Tatum has his own history of questionable Instagram decisions. He previously admitted to Vanity Fair that he followed Kravitz fan accounts while they were dating, unaware people could see his following list. Subtlety apparently isn't his strong suit.

Naturally, social media spiraled. Some thought he'd been caught red-handed, others suspected a fan account, and someone even suggested his MAMA was behind the operation. Imagine minding your business and becoming a suspect in your son's alleged Instagram crimes.

The court of internet opinion was officially in session:









































Just as the internet was preparing an arrest warrant, Tatum entered the chat. On September 21, he denied the allegations on Instagram Stories, questioning why he'd follow his own secret account from his verified profile.

Taking the stand, Tatum challenged the prosecution's entire case:

@channingtatum/Instagram

OBJECTION, YOUR HONOR! Actually, never mind. The defendant makes a surprisingly reasonable argument, and I'm now questioning the entire prosecution.

And perhaps we should examine his schedule. Tatum stars in Josephine, a thriller about an 8-year-old girl who witnesses an assault, and has Isle of Man, a film about the legendary motorcycle race, on his production slate. Surely that's enough drama without an undercover Instagram operation?

But the real plot twist came courtesy of pop culture commentator Stephanie Tleiji, whose investigation suggested the account was a former Tatum fan page that had changed usernames. Its owner had also reportedly denied being the actor.

Case solved, I guess:

Well, there goes my afternoon. The suspect has been cleared, the alleged burner account has an explanation, and apparently, the internet and I need a new hobby.

Go make your movies, Tatum. No more drama for your mama!