MAGA Senator's State Fair Photo Is Going Viral After People Notice Hilariously Awkward Detail In Background

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley had social media users doing a double-take after he posted a photo of himself at the Iowa State Fair only to have people point out an awkward detail in the background.

Grassley has been enjoying this year's fair, posting regular updates on social media. Posts include photos of lunch he ate, different spots along the fairgrounds, and even a trip he made to Dairy Queen.

At one point, he shared a photo of himself in the fair's sheep barn, captioning it:

"My compliments to the sheep barn at the Iowa state fair for having warm water when u wash ur hands Pretty nice."

You can see his post and the photo below.





@ChuckGrassley/X

Free speech advocate Alex Griswold saw the photo and instructed anyone who comes across it in their social media feed to "zoom in on the left."

You can see his post below.

And when you do, you see that a guy hanging out in the background of Grassley's photo is wearing a shirt that reads "I Love Sluts."

Seriously.

You can see it below.

@ChuckGrassley/X

People had thoughts.









The 92-year-old Grassley—who's consistently held elected office since 1959—has an idiosyncratic communication style on social media and recently made headlines for eulogizing "Beth," a vintage 1970s Hoover Concept Two vacuum cleaner that originally belonged to his mother-in-law.

The vacuum cleaner made frequent appearances on Grassley's social media feed. But its days of online fame came to an end after Grassley shared a photo displaying the vacuum cleaner and a charred electrical cord. He said "Beth" "had operated “dependably” in his home for 34 years.

While that sounds rather cute, consider that Grassley remains a staunch conservative who has continued to back the Trump administration time and again—and has done nothing to address Americans' complaints about the nationwide affordability crisis, the Iran war, or the administration's refusal to release the complete Epstein files.