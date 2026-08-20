Trump Just Bragged About Yet Another White House Renovation—And People Are So Over It

President Donald Trump was criticized for his tone-deaf bragging about recent renovations he made to the Thomas Jefferson Columns at the White House.

Consumer sentiment fell sharply in August, according to data released last week by the University of Michigan that found that older and lower-income Americans are particularly affected by elevated fuel prices.

Separate data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that consumer spending also declined in July as higher food and energy costs strained household budgets, particularly among lower-income Americans. The boost from tax refunds also appeared to have faded.

The war in Iran has contributed to a surge in prices this year, with annual inflation reaching a three-year high of 4.2% in May. Although data released this week showed inflation easing to 3.4% in July, everyday costs remain a significant burden for many Americans.

But none of this was on Trump's mind when he bragged about his latest restoration project in a post on Truth Social, writing:

"The Restoration of the Thomas Jefferson Columns at the White House — The work turned out beautifully!"

You can see Trump's post below.





@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People are very much over it.









Don't be surprised that addressing the cost of living is not on Trump's mind.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, he claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Trump previously dismissed the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries. Trump, responding to the North Carolina woman, said, "I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word," and nonetheless insisted that "beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."

Trump said that under his administration, the U.S. has seen "the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do." He also said he doesn't "want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."

According to Mediaite, Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion.