Rob Thomas Accidentally Took One Of His Matchbox Twenty Bandmates Out While Swinging His Mic Stand Around—And Ouch!

While on tour, Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas got a little too excited and injured one of his bandmates.

Big fans of Matchbox Twenty can attest to lead singer Rob Thomas' onstage energy. During certain songs, he'll often run around, jump up and down, or take the microphone stand and swing it around in circles.

One of those songs is their big 2000 hit "Bent," and that was as true as ever when they were performing at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday.

While singing the chorus of "Bent," Thomas picked up the microphone stand and swung it at his side, not looking behind him. In the meantime, Paul Doucette got too close, and the stand struck him in the ear.

Doucette had to leave the stage to receive immediate care, and Thomas had not yet realized what happened, still singing the song.

But then the video cut forward, and Thomas apologized to the audience, asking them to wait for a moment:

"Every night, I'm over here, and I'm throwing this godd**n thing around."

"But oh, it went, and it nailed him. Nailed him hard."

"He's my best friend in the world, and I almost killed him!"

"It felt like a really good idea right up until now, throwing that s**t around."

"I feel like an a**!"

You can watch the video here:

Fortunately, Doucette and Thomas have been close for decades, and an accident like this isn't going to come between friends. Doucette had fun joking about his friend's antics while receiving care backstage, though.

When Doucette was struck with the stand, his earpiece cracked inside of his ear, and he had to receive assistance in removing the shards.

Thomas could be heard shouting in the background while Doucette joked:

"I did not feel good about it!"

Viewers were critical of what happened, questioning why Thomas performs like that.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

Some couldn't stop themselves from cracking jokes.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

But true fans saw the situation for what it was: a simple accident the band would inevitably laugh about later.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

Though Thomas writes most of Matchbox Twenty's songs, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Doucette uses this as inspiration for a future song. If it's a hit, Thomas will never be able to live it down.