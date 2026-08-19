Skip to content

MTG Just Made A Very Telling Observation About MAGA Apparel As Trump Superstore Goes Out Of Business

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Rob Thomas Accidentally Took One Of His Matchbox Twenty Bandmates Out While Swinging His Mic Stand Around—And Ouch!

Rob Thomas
@armstrongpatton/Instagram

While performing at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas accidentally swung his mic stand right into drummer and guitarist Paul Doucette's head.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 19, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

While on tour, Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas got a little too excited and injured one of his bandmates.

Big fans of Matchbox Twenty can attest to lead singer Rob Thomas' onstage energy. During certain songs, he'll often run around, jump up and down, or take the microphone stand and swing it around in circles.

One of those songs is their big 2000 hit "Bent," and that was as true as ever when they were performing at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday.

While singing the chorus of "Bent," Thomas picked up the microphone stand and swung it at his side, not looking behind him. In the meantime, Paul Doucette got too close, and the stand struck him in the ear.

Doucette had to leave the stage to receive immediate care, and Thomas had not yet realized what happened, still singing the song.

But then the video cut forward, and Thomas apologized to the audience, asking them to wait for a moment:

"Every night, I'm over here, and I'm throwing this godd**n thing around."
"But oh, it went, and it nailed him. Nailed him hard."
"He's my best friend in the world, and I almost killed him!"
"It felt like a really good idea right up until now, throwing that s**t around."
"I feel like an a**!"

You can watch the video here:

Fortunately, Doucette and Thomas have been close for decades, and an accident like this isn't going to come between friends. Doucette had fun joking about his friend's antics while receiving care backstage, though.

When Doucette was struck with the stand, his earpiece cracked inside of his ear, and he had to receive assistance in removing the shards.

Thomas could be heard shouting in the background while Doucette joked:

"I did not feel good about it!"

Viewers were critical of what happened, questioning why Thomas performs like that.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

Some couldn't stop themselves from cracking jokes.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

But true fans saw the situation for what it was: a simple accident the band would inevitably laugh about later.

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

@armstrongpatton/Instagram

Though Thomas writes most of Matchbox Twenty's songs, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Doucette uses this as inspiration for a future song. If it's a hit, Thomas will never be able to live it down.

Latest News

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Celebrities

Kaia Gerber Reveals Mom Cindy Crawford Had Her Get An Exorcism As A Child Because She Was 'Possessed'—And We Have Questions

Screenshot of Darline Graham
Trending

Darline Graham Just Gave Her 'Honest' Answer To A Live TV Debate Question About National Security—And It's Laughably Bad

Dylan Gadeke; Christina Toni Kulusich and Disney performer
News

Former Disneyland Peter Pan Defends Viral 'Peter Pan Girl' After She's Hit With Backlash For 'Stalking' Performers

screenshot from "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Zohran Mamdani

Jesse Watters Dragged After Sounding The Alarm Over Video Of Mamdani Speaking Mandarin

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Nancy Mace
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Nancy Mace Called Out For Her Blatant Hypocrisy After Claiming Critics Of Her Tattoos Are 'Out Of Control'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out for her own hypocrisy after she complained that conservative critics of her tattoos are "out of control."

Mace recently showed off her heavily tattooed arms for the first time in a series of new videos. She revealed in a February interview with Politico that she had gotten nine tattoos, but had previously kept them hidden, typically wearing long sleeves whenever she appeared in photographs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Scott Jennings; Jon Ossoff
CNN; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Scott Jennings Tried To Call Out Jon Ossoff For His 'Sexist Joke' About Trump's Young Aide—And It Didn't Go Well For Him

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings was reminded of President Donald Trump's own misogyny after attacking Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff over his remarks about Trump's relationship with his aide Natalie Harp.

Last month, Trump reportedly took extraordinary security precautions during a trip to Turkey, secretly switching from Air Force One to a military aircraft after an alleged threat. Although he was publicly seen boarding the presidential jet, he was later transported to the military plane concealed inside a catering truck.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alyson Stoner (left) tearfully remembers their late Kingdom Hearts co-star Hayden Panettiere (right).
@alysonstoner/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

'Kingdom Hearts' Star Breaks Down In Tears Over Co-Star Hayden Panettiere's Death In Heart-Wrenching Video

Hayden Panettiere’s death is weighing heavily on Alyson Stoner, who tearfully remembered the actor.

Panettiere died at age 36 after being found unresponsive on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. Authorities responded to a 911 call involving an apparent “overdose” and “cardiac arrest,” though police found no signs of foul play. Her death remains under investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deena Centofanti; Ryan Ermanni
Fox 2 News

Local Fox News Anchor Hilariously Struggles To Recover After Co-Host's Quip About 'Eating Beaver' Sends Him Into Hysterics

When we go to work, we're expected to be professional, but life happens, and sometimes all we can do is laugh.

On Fox 2 News' Good Day Detroit, Ryan Ermanni was speaking to his co-host Deena Centofanti and meteorologist Derek Kevra.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@NYCMayor/X

Zohran Mamdani Just Spoke Mandarin For A New Video—And The Internet Is Understandably Impressed

The internet is understandably impressed after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared messages not only in Mandarin, but also in Bengali and Spanish, about his plan to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to high schoolers in the city.

The initiative was launched by Mamdani in partnership with the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund (TDF). Students chosen through a lottery can receive up to two tickets each, with seven Broadway productions included in the program. The lottery opened on August 13 and closed at 10 a.m. on August 17, with winners set to be selected on September 1.

Keep ReadingShow less