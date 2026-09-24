Planned VMAs Tribute To George Michael Called Out For Not Featuring Any LGBTQ+ Artists

It's been nearly 10 years since the world lost George Michael, but his music and influence have never really left us. Now, as the MTV VMAs prepare to honor the late music icon, fans already have plenty to say about the upcoming tribute.

From his early days with Wham! to his record-breaking solo career, Michael became one of the most influential pop stars of his generation, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. His success also earned him four MTV Video Music Awards, including the prestigious Video Vanguard Award in 1989.

A throwback to one of Michael's biggest moments in MTV history:

Flash forward to 2026, and MTV is preparing to honor Michael once again, this time with a musical tribute at the September 27 VMAs . RAYE, Sombr, and Teddy Swims are set to perform a medley of his hits, with Adam Blackstone serving as musical director.

MTV shared the official tribute lineup in a post on X:

Get ready to sing along to this George Michael tribute performance at the #VMAs 💙⭐️ @raye ⭐️ SOMBR ⭐️ @teddyswims Watch the 2026 #VMAs, this Sunday on @CBS & streaming on @paramountplus. https://t.co/1XvjT5i5qK

— MTV (@MTV) September 22, 2026

There's just one issue some fans have with the lineup. Not a single openly LGBTQ+ artist is among the announced performers, raising questions about how MTV plans to honor a musician whose influence extended far beyond his music.

And Michael wasn't exactly someone who believed in keeping his sexuality quiet to make others comfortable. After publicly coming out in 1998, he became increasingly outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights and the pressures gay celebrities faced in the public eye.

Michael challenged those expectations in a 2005 interview with The Guardian:

"Gay people in the media are doing what makes straight people comfortable, and automatically my response to that is to say I’m a dirty, filthy f****r, and if you can’t deal with it, you can’t deal with it."

That same unapologetic attitude is part of why fans are questioning MTV's decision to exclude openly LGBTQ+ artists from the announced tribute lineup. Across social media, users have criticized the choice of performers, with some suggesting that artists like Adam Lambert, Troye Sivan, Sam Smith and Lil Nas X would better reflect Michael's legacy.

Here's what real fans had to say about MTV's tribute lineup:

out of anyone that could really speak to the importance of george michael in culture, how radical it was for a closeted gay man to make the most popular music in the world and how dangerous and untenable his position was...these are the acts you choose??

— george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) September 22, 2026





this is so disrespectful, they couldn't include even one queer artist?

— el thesubwaymp3 rip (@crsleuth) September 22, 2026





Sam smith, Adam Lambert, Durand Bernarr, Troye Sivan literally any gay guy girl get chappel roan LITERALLY ANY GAY PEOPLE

— ⭐️𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨ℙ𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕚⭐️ (@Poniiboi) September 22, 2026





For someone who spent much of his career under the public microscope, Michael eventually found freedom in speaking on his own terms. When his private life became international news, he refused to let the circumstances of his public coming out become a source of shame.

Michael made his feelings clear during a 1998 CNN interview:

"I'm a very proud man. I want people to know that I have not been exposed as a gay man... I don't feel any shame, I don't feel any shame whatsoever, and neither do I think I should."

MTV has not publicly explained its choice of performers, leaving fans to question why LGBTQ+ representation appears to be missing from a tribute to one of the community's most influential music icons.

Here's how the conversation continued on social media:





















































Meanwhile, the VMAs are trading New York for Los Angeles, returning to the West Coast for the first time since 2017. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg will host the September 27 ceremony at the Peacock Theater, continuing the awards show's decades-long tradition of moving between the country's two biggest entertainment hubs.

The West Coast host teased what viewers can expect from this year's show:

The lineup also includes Lisa, Shaboozey, Gunna, Sienna Spiro, Yung Lean and GENER8ION, while Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award. The ceremony will air live on CBS and MTV at 7:30 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Paramount+ Premium.

Madonna will open the show for the first time in 23 years, bringing another connection to Michael. In 1989, she presented him with the Video Vanguard Award , delivering a playful introduction packed with references to his biggest hits.

Madonna gave Michael an introduction to remember:

"George, I Want Your Sex… So be my Father Figure, and I will have Faith if we have to live Hand To Mouth! Ladies and Gentlemen, the diva himself, George Michael!"

And Michael certainly knew how to make an entrance. After greeting Madonna with a hug, he leaned in for a kiss on the lips.

It's the kind of unexpected moment the VMAs have become known for. As MTV prepares to honor Michael once again, fans are hoping the tribute will celebrate not just his music, but everything he stood for.