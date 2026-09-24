Roseanne Barr Lashes Out At 'Little F—king Worm' Former Co-Star Michael Fishman For Saying Reboot Was 'Rightfully Canceled'

Roseanne Barr would like everyone to know she's not bitter. Not even a little.

Sure, she dropped 13 F-bombs in two minutes, called her former TV son Michael Fishman a “little f***ing worm,” celebrated his departure from The Conners, and floated the possibility of suing him.

But bitter? Absolutely not. She said so herself.

The 73-year-old comedian made her feelings clear during a recent appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast, responding to Fishman's criticism of the 2018 Roseanne reboot and its cancellation.

Cigarette in hand, Barr delivered a response straight out of a Hallmark card:

“Go f*** yourself, you little f***ing worm. And I’m glad they fired you because I was the only reason you were ever on that show.”

So, what earned Fishman such a warm maternal response? In August, Fishman responded to an Instagram commenter who blamed the reboot's cancellation on “woke crap” rather than Barr's infamous 2018 tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Fishman, who played Barr's onscreen son D.J. Conner, pushed back, arguing that her remarks were dehumanizing and that dismissing them as comedy ignored their consequences.

He made his position on the cancellation crystal clear:

“Sadly, in this case, there was no joke. And the show was rightfully canceled.”

Of course, Barr's celebration of his departure overlooks one detail. Fishman wasn't fired when Roseanne was canceled. He starred in four seasons of The Conners before revealing in 2022 that he wouldn't return for Season 5. The reason was never publicly confirmed.

And despite their years of disagreements, Fishman apparently still has a soft spot for his former TV mother.

In his Instagram video, he made that much clear:

“Good people make mistakes. And I love the one who made this mistake. I always will.”

Watch Fishman's full response below:

Meanwhile, Barr has kept busy with her own projects, including The Roseanne Barr Podcast and stand-up comedy. But her latest appearance on Can't Be Censored suggests she still has some unfinished business with her former TV family.

And apparently, calling Fishman a “little f***ing worm” was just the warm-up:

“He hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say because he’s a bigot. And he’s a brainwashed bigot.”

Barr once again insisted her 2018 tweet concerned the Iran nuclear deal and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than Jarrett's race. Apparently, Fishman just doesn't have the geopolitical knowledge to understand her.

Naturally, Barr delivered that clarification with her trademark nasal-voiced diplomacy:

“You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said.”

Ma'am, he played D.J. Conner, not the Secretary of State.

And after eight years of defending her remarks, Barr apparently decided her next explanation might require a lawyer.

And because she's definitely not holding a grudge, she had one final thought:

“I feel like suing him, because it’s slander to bring up something I have addressed 9,000 times.”

You can catch her viral remarks here:

Roseanne Barr goes nuclear on Michael Fishman for saying show was rightfully canceled.🎥: Can't Be Censored https://t.co/3Anxrtgeyv

— TMZ (@TMZ) September 23, 2026

No word on whether Barr has contacted a lawyer, but social media has already weighed in, with critics blasting her tirade and supporters defending her explanation of the controversy.

And while Barr considers her legal options, the internet has already brought the popcorn:













































The interview wasn't exclusively devoted to Fishman. Barr also revisited her falling-out with Tucker Carlson, reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump, explained why she's done with relationships, and teased a new show she claims is better than Roseanne.

But bitter? Still no.

Watch Barr's full interview below:

- YouTube Can’t Be Censored

Since leaving The Conners in 2022, Fishman has continued working as a writer, director, and producer while creating digital content celebrating fellow entertainers. He's also been involved in community initiatives , including the Safe Space Collective and Lighthouse in the Dark, centered on mental health, empathy, and kindness.

Judging by his Instagram response, Fishman still has plenty of compassion for his former TV mother, even if she's not exactly returning the favor.

Stay mad, Roseanne.