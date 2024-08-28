Jesse Watters' Disgusting 'Joke' About Harris Sparks Instant Rebuke From Female Fox Co-hosts

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was immediately rebuked by his female co-hosts on The Five after making a sexist comment about generals "having their way with" Vice President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.
The panel on The Five was discussing the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.
Harris has stated that she was the last person in the room with Biden before he made the decision to go ahead with the withdrawal, a plan initially set in motion during former President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump, Watters, and other conservatives have used Harris's involvement to criticize her.
And Watters decided to criticize her with a side of unadulterated sexism when he said:
“What is her foreign policy? This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander in chief.”
“We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes. She’s gonna get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her."
Watters' comments prompted his co-host Dana Perino to say his name in a disapproving tone while Jeanine Pirro simply said:
“Whoa, Jesse, I don’t like that. Take it back.”
But Watters dismissed these concerns, smiling and saying:
"Figuratively! Have their way with her, control her! Not in a sexual way!"
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Of course Watters laughed it off and proceeded to joke further:
"I'm sure my mother was probably, go on MSNBC tonight and say, 'My son, Jesse Watters, made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the Situation Room and he has desecrated the memory of his grandfather. It's disgusting!'"
"I can see my mom doing that and I wish I had a political dynasty so I can take shots as well."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Many were disgusted by Watters' joke and swiftly called him out.
Watters is no stranger to making sexist remarks on The Five.
Late last month, for instance, he left people baffled after questioning why a man would ever vote for a woman "just because she's a woman" in a sexist rant.
At the time, Watters addressed the successful fundraising call orchestrated by White Dudes 4 Harris that raised more than $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
Watters criticized the group, suggesting their support for Harris—now officially the Democratic nominee—after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race is only based on her gender and suggested voting for her would be foolish.
He also described the group's call, which included celebrities such as Jeff Bridges and Bradley Whitford, as "a struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists, and it was basically saying, if you want to be accepted by women, you should vote for a woman.”