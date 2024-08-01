Skip to content
Jesse Watters Dragged After Questioning Why A Man Would Ever Vote For A Woman In Sexist Rant

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

The Fox News host left people baffled after wondering on 'The Five' why a man would vote for a woman 'just because she's a woman.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 01, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News host Jesse Watters left people baffled after questioning why a man would ever vote for a woman "just because she's a woman" in a sexist rant.

Speaking on The Five, Watters addressed the recent fundraising call orchestrated by White Dudes 4 Harris that raised more than $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Earlier this week, the group's account was mysteriously suspended and was eventually restored following backlash though neither X nor its owner Elon Musk have responded to requests for comment.

Watters criticized the group, suggesting their support for Harris—who became the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race—is only based on her gender and suggested voting for her would be foolish.

He also described the group's call, which included celebrities such as Jeff Bridges and Bradley Whitford, as "a struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists, and it was basically saying, if you want to be accepted by women, you should vote for a woman.”

He then added, while sitting next to a group of his female co-hosts that included commentator Dana Perino:

“Now, I don’t see why any man would vote Democrat. It’s not the party of virtue, security. It’s not the party of strength. It’s definitely not the party of family."
“And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she’s a woman is either childish — that person has mommy issues — or they’re just trying to be accepted by other women.”

He then made an unfunny joke about "transitioning":

"And I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman."

After Perino sarcastically responded, "Oh, is that right?" Watters retorted:

"Yes, that's right. That's what the science says."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

He was swiftly called out.




Watters is of course no stranger to making sexist and misogynistic statements on his program.

He was once criticized after he absurdly demanded that single women "get married" so they stop voting for Democrats.

Watters' remark came as Fox News hosts collectively reeled over the 2022 midterm election results, which did not result in the "red wave" Republican legislators and pollsters had predicted.

A visibly annoyed Watters blamed single women and voters under the age of 40 for the election results, suggesting that these consequences could be avoided if single women get married and “settle down” because they have for the time being been "captured" by Democrats.

