Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Called Out After White Dudes For Harris X Account Was Suspended

White Dudes for Harris logo; Elon Musk
@Dudes4Harris/X; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

After the hugely successful White Dudes For Kamala Harris mobilization call on Monday, their X account was mysteriously suspended, and people are crying foul.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 30, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After the hugely successful White Dudes for Kamala Harris mobilization call on Monday, the group's X account, @Dudes4Harris, was mysteriously suspended, prompting many to call out the platform's owner, billionaire Elon Musk, for his hypocrisy.

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly insisted that Twitter needs to go private if it wants to become a platform for free speech, though he has repeatedly come under fire for silencing his critics and spreading misinformation.

The account was suspended just hours after the group held a virtual call on Monday night that raised more than $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. It was eventually restored following backlash though neither X nor Musk have responded to requests for comment.

Organizer Ross Morales Rocketto commented shortly after becoming aware of the suspension, saying the account "got [Musk] scared."

Fundraiser and marketer Mike Nellis, who is involved in the group, made similar remarks from his own account, writing:

"We scared [Musk] and [Donald Trump Jr.] so much tonight they suspended our account and won't let us back in. These guys are running scared of the success we've had tonight, but we're not going to quit."

Brett Meiselas, the co-founder of MeidasTouch, said the account's suspension is "the real election interference."

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, a prominent Musk critic, noted that the White Dudes for Harris Zoom call "triggered" $4 million in donations for Harris' campaign and threw in the following jab at Musk:

"Apparently, someone else was triggered, too."

White Dudes for Harris' Zoom fundraiser featured celebrities such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The event also included appearances from prominent Democratic politicians, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. The group reported that 190,000 people joined the call.


This fundraiser was the latest in a series of events targeting different identity groups, following successful calls with Black women, white women, and Black men. While these fundraising calls are not organized by Harris' campaign team, they highlight the growing grassroots support she has received since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Rocketto acknowledged that the group's name might make some people uncomfortable but noted that American history has presented "a lot of evidence to suggest that, when white men organize, it's often with pointy hats on, and it doesn't end well."

He said the group is trying to "engage a group of people that the left has largely ignored for the last few years," underscoring that Republicans have generally relied on the support of white working-class men, a demographic that Democrats have struggled to attract.

Many have called out Musk's hypocrisy, alleging he retaliated against the undeniable support for Harris since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her.



The group's suspension occurred days after Musk shared a video featuring an AI-generated voice mimicking Kamala Harris, making statements she never actually said.

Musk, who recently endorsed former President Donald Trump, dismissed concerns about AI-generated misinformation, calling the video "a joke."

In the meantime, the @dudes4harris account is back up:

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Elon Musk; Vivian Wilson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; @vivllainous/Threads

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Epically Responds After Musk Says She's 'Dead' To Him

Elon Musk's trans daughter spoke out after the tech billionaire said his "son" was "dead" and claimed he was "tricked" into signing off on documents allowing his child to take puberty blockers.

Vivian Wilson took to X's rival Threads to call out Musk for comments he made on Monday’s episode of The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Butker; Sequana; Drag queens perform tribute to Dionysus during Paris Olympics
Cooper Neill/Getty Images (top left); @Olympics/X (bottom left and right)

Conservatives Rage Over 'Satanic' Opening Ceremonies—And Get Hit With Blunt History Lesson

After conservatives claimed the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was "satanic" for supposedly depicting da Vinci's The Last Supper with drag queens and that the Olympic flag bearer was actually "Death" on a horse, history buffs swiftly called them out.

The opening ceremony included a scene in which a dinner platter was lifted to reveal the mostly nude entertainer Phillipe Katerine singing in French. In the background, dancers and drag queens struck poses along a long table.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Vivek Ramaswamy
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

AOC Perfectly Claps Back After Ramaswamy Whines About Democrats Calling Trump And Vance 'Weird'

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy after he railed against Democrats' attacks on former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.

Ramaswamy suggested Democrats' messaging on Trump and Vance that "they're weird" is "juvenile":

Keep ReadingShow less
Mindy Cohn; Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Adrian Greer Michael Short/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Mindy Cohn Claims 'Greedy B*tch' Costar Spoiled 'Facts Of Life' Revival—And Fans Have Guesses

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, Mindy Cohn revealed there will not be a Facts of Life revival after all, thanks to a "greedy b*tch" costar who caused a lot of "drama" by going behind their backs.

Cohn said a revival was in the works after the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience featuring Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman and Ann Dowd recreating a classic episode saw major success.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Beshear; JD Vance
@acyn/X; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Andy Beshear Hilariously Apologizes To Diet Mountain Dew After Throwing Shade At JD Vance

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued an apology for his comments about Republican Senator JD Vance and Diet Mountain Dew—and got in another good jab at Vance in the process.

After Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential running mate, made headlines for all the wrong reasons for using his love of Diet Mountain Dew to make a feeble dig at Democrats, Beshear later clapped back by mocking Vance for liking the soda in the first place.

Keep ReadingShow less