Skip to content

Mom-To-Be Sparks Heated Debate After Delaying Flight With Elaborate Pregnancy Announcement

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

School Sparks Debate After Limiting Graduation Crowd To A Single Clap Per Student

Screenshots from @angelicapueblas's TikTok videos
@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

TikToker Angelica Pueblas shared a video of families at what appears to be a primary or elementary school graduation ceremony only being allowed to clap once for each graduate—and it sparked a debate on TikTok.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

When families are preparing to attend their child's graduation ceremony, choir concert, or some other school program, many parents will brace themselves for the long hours and awkward moments.

But if the families at TikToker @angelicapueblas1's school had known what was coming, they probably would have preferred all of those things over what they got at their young students' school graduation.

At this particular school, the rule was simple: a student's name would be called, they'd walk across the stage, and the crowd collectively was allowed to elicit one unison clap for the student.

The mom filming attempted to clap a few extra times for some of the students, and one family gave a solitary "Whoo!" while clapping, but the crowd otherwise listened to the instructions.

This gave the ceremony a cold and authoritarian vibe with weird pauses in between student's names being called, rather than the celebration of graduation and achievement that parents usually hope for.

You can watch the video here:

@angelicapueblas1

What the helly #fyp

Fellow TikTokers were perplexed, feeling like this killed the vibe of the celebration.

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

Others felt that they would laugh uncontrollably from sheer awkwardness.

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

A few questioned why so many adults were following such a questionable rule.

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

To this, the mom stated that she had even tried to break the pattern by adding in a few extra claps here and there, but none of the other parents followed her.

However, a few TikTokers pointed out that the one-clap applause might serve a practical purpose.

On the one hand, it would save time to hear one clap, rather than waiting for a round of applause to end before moving on to the next student.

But more than likely, it had to do with social support, since there will always be some students present who either do not have any family or friends there to support them, or very few compared to other students in their class. By only allowing for one clap each, it offers the illusion of equality across the graduating class.

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

@angelicapueblas1/TikTok

More than likely, this style of ceremony was performed so that all of the children would receive equal attention.

That said, the flow of the ceremony was questionable at best, and the vibe felt overly strict rather than fun and celebratory.

Perhaps next time, applause for the students could be held until the end, to save time and attention, but to allow all of the families to be as loud and celebratory as they wanted to be.

Latest News

Marge Simpson
TV & Movies

Yes, Marge Simpson Died In 'The Simpsons' Season Finale—But She's Not Gone For Good

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Screenshots of Jon Ossoff and Russell Vought
Political News

Jon Ossoff Lays Into Project 2025 Architect For Trying To Gut The CDC In Fiery Takedown

Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy By Pointing Out How Melania Got Her Visa
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy By Pointing Out How Melania Got Her Visa

More from Trending

Screenshots of Jennifer Griffin and Pete Hegseth
The Hill

Fox Host Comes To Reporter's Defense After Pete Hegseth Berates Her At Pentagon Briefing

Fox News' chief political analyst Brit Hume came to the defense of Fox national security reporter Jennifer Griffin after their former colleague, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, criticized Griffin as the reporter "who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says” in a Pentagon news conference.

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, had criticized media outlets—including his former network—for what he described as unpatriotic reporting. Hegseth took particular aim at early intelligence assessments suggesting that President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran may not have significantly crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wide shot of a middle school classroom. A child raises his hand as the teacher at the board looks on.
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Teachers Share The Questions Students Asked In Class That Broke Their Hearts

Being a teacher is a calling.

It is not for the meek or weak of heart.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Emily Compagno
Fox News

Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Fox News host Emily Compagno was criticized after she praised Donald Trump's use of the "f-bomb" earlier this week before condemning Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett's use of the same word—on the same episode of her show, no less.

Trump made headlines this week after admonishing Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire agreement he'd announced on Truth Social. Although he claimed the ceasefire had been "agreed upon," Iran fired at least six missile barrages at Israel after it was supposed to take effect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ken Jennings; Emily Croke
@Jeopardy/Instagram

Champ's Wild Final Jeopardy Connection

In a dramatic conclusion on last Monday’s Jeopardy!, a contestant revealed a surprising relationship to the final clue's answer. Hailing from Denver, Emily Croke made it to the final write-in portion of the game show with $12,200 in earnings.

In the category of “Collections,” host Ken Jennings read the clue:

Keep ReadingShow less
State Department logo illustration
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

State Department Slammed After Requiring Visa Applicants To Make All Social Media Posts Public For Vetting

The State Department is facing harsh criticism after it announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa will need to disclose all social media profiles from the last five years, requiring that all applicants set their posts to public so they can be properly vetted by its agents.

The agency said the new rules are part of a new screening process aimed at identifying individuals who may pose a threat to U.S. national security. According to the department, failure to comply could result in a denial, and consular officers have been instructed to flag signs of “hostility” toward the U.S.—though the criteria for such determinations remain vague.

Keep ReadingShow less