Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Screenshot of Emily Compagno
Fox News

Fox News host Emily Compagno was called out after praising President Trump's use of the f-bomb before later condemning Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's use of the same word, all within the same episode of her show.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 26, 2025
Fox News host Emily Compagno was criticized after she praised Donald Trump's use of the "f-bomb" earlier this week before condemning Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett's use of the same word—on the same episode of her show, no less.

Trump made headlines this week after admonishing Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire agreement he'd announced on Truth Social. Although he claimed the ceasefire had been "agreed upon," Iran fired at least six missile barrages at Israel after it was supposed to take effect.

Trump told reporters that the two countries "have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing," a statement that prompted critics to point out that the two countries have a better understanding of their international relations than him, let alone any of us.

In response to this, Compagno said:

"The president was very frustrated this morning and used some salty language as he lashed out at both countries. And it looks like the f-bomb diplomacy worked."

However, Compagno felt differently when Crockett used the same "salty language" to criticize Trump’s unilateral decision to bomb Iran, a move that heightened concerns about a wider war in the Middle East.

Crockett, noting that war declarations are supposed to be made by Congress, said:

“I’m the one that’s supposed to make the fucking decision, or at least get a vote."

And Compagno—with no trace of irony—said she was "repulsed" by this:

"I was particularly repulsed by Rep. Jasmine Crockett's comments where she said, 'I'm the one who's supposed to make the effing decision on bombing Iran.' It reinforced to me why that's exactly not the case."
"We know that constitutionally it was indeed reserved for the commander-in-chief for the reason that that's the person elected by the people that we entrust those decisions to. First of all, it's a pretty foul mouth of hers for someone who went to a tidy little all-girls Catholic school."
"But that's what we're seeing: all of these representatives lashing out, trying to gain influence and attention and they're missing the whole point because they're not thinking about this critically or [with] the gravitas it deserves."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People were quick to call out Compagno's hypocrisy.


You can always count on Fox to maintain double standards.

Screenshots of Jennifer Griffin and Pete Hegseth
Political News

Fox Host Comes To Reporter's Defense After Pete Hegseth Berates Her At Pentagon Briefing

Donald Trump with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
Political News

Dutch Queen Appears To Mockingly Mimic Trump Right In Front Of Him In Hilarious Viral Video

Wide shot of a middle school classroom. A child raises his hand as the teacher at the board looks on.
Trending

Teachers Share The Questions Students Asked In Class That Broke Their Hearts

Ken Jennings; Emily Croke
TV & Movies

Champ's Wild Final Jeopardy Connection

State Department logo illustration
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

State Department Slammed After Requiring Visa Applicants To Make All Social Media Posts Public For Vetting

The State Department is facing harsh criticism after it announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa will need to disclose all social media profiles from the last five years, requiring that all applicants set their posts to public so they can be properly vetted by its agents.

The agency said the new rules are part of a new screening process aimed at identifying individuals who may pose a threat to U.S. national security. According to the department, failure to comply could result in a denial, and consular officers have been instructed to flag signs of "hostility" toward the U.S.—though the criteria for such determinations remain vague.

The Tiny Chef Show being canceled
@thetinychefshow/TikTok

Heartbreaking Animated Video Announcing Emmy-Winning Show's Cancellation Has The Internet Sobbing

Whether or not you've heard of the show, Nickelodeon's The Tiny Chef Show has been turning heads. Not only is it a show that children love, but it's an Emmy Award winner.

Despite all of this adorable, pea-sized chef's success, and a Minion-like voice to boot, the show appears to be canceled.

Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Ariana Grande
Megyn Kelly/YouTube; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Megyn Kelly Dismisses Ariana Grande's Political Views By Grossly Body-Shaming Her

Right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly was criticized after body-shaming Wicked star Ariana Grande for sharing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet floating a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, telling her that she should instead consider "how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body."

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," adding:

Niecy Nash; Colman Domingo
Michael Buckner/Variety-Getty Images; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Niecy Nash Hilariously Rips Colman Domingo For Over-The-Top Outfit He Wore To Officiate Her Wedding

A time-honored tradition of the North American wedding aesthetic is that the bride is the focal point of the wedding. Wearing all white and dazzling, she's meant to stand out from the rest of the crowd.

But if the wedding officiant shows up looking like a "beautiful bumblebee" fashionista, who do you think the audience will focus on? The officiant or the bride?

Pedro Pascal; JK Rowling
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Why He Called Transphobe JK Rowling A 'Heinous Loser'

Actor Pedro Pascal recently explained why he said Harry Potter author and anti-trans activist JK Rowling behaves like a "heinous loser," and suffice it to say he has absolutely no regrets.

The U.K. Supreme Court's recent decision to define what exactly constitutes a "woman" in the eyes of U.K. law, a decision that subjects trans people to violence, among other problems.

