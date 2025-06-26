Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Fox News host Emily Compagno was criticized after she praised Donald Trump's use of the "f-bomb" earlier this week before condemning Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett's use of the same word—on the same episode of her show, no less.

Trump made headlines this week after admonishing Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire agreement he'd announced on Truth Social. Although he claimed the ceasefire had been "agreed upon," Iran fired at least six missile barrages at Israel after it was supposed to take effect.

Trump told reporters that the two countries "have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing," a statement that prompted critics to point out that the two countries have a better understanding of their international relations than him, let alone any of us.

In response to this, Compagno said:

"The president was very frustrated this morning and used some salty language as he lashed out at both countries. And it looks like the f-bomb diplomacy worked."

However, Compagno felt differently when Crockett used the same "salty language" to criticize Trump’s unilateral decision to bomb Iran, a move that heightened concerns about a wider war in the Middle East.

Crockett, noting that war declarations are supposed to be made by Congress, said:

“I’m the one that’s supposed to make the fucking decision, or at least get a vote."

And Compagno—with no trace of irony—said she was "repulsed" by this:

"I was particularly repulsed by Rep. Jasmine Crockett's comments where she said, 'I'm the one who's supposed to make the effing decision on bombing Iran.' It reinforced to me why that's exactly not the case."

"We know that constitutionally it was indeed reserved for the commander-in-chief for the reason that that's the person elected by the people that we entrust those decisions to. First of all, it's a pretty foul mouth of hers for someone who went to a tidy little all-girls Catholic school."

"But that's what we're seeing: all of these representatives lashing out, trying to gain influence and attention and they're missing the whole point because they're not thinking about this critically or [with] the gravitas it deserves."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People were quick to call out Compagno's hypocrisy.





You can always count on Fox to maintain double standards.