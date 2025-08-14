Skip to content

date 2025-08-14

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

Guy Called Out For Sitting In Car While Chivalrous Stranger Offers To Pump Gas For His Wife

Screenshots from @puckettrealestate's TikTok video
@puckettrealestate/TikTok

TikToker @puckettrealestate filmed as a stranger, who refused to let his 'beautiful' wife pump her own gas, did it for her—all while he was sitting in the car.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 14, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Feminism preaches equal treatment and opportunities for all, and women are just as capable as men in driving, pumping gas, and all of the typical day-to-day things that an adult might be expected to do.

But there are still some things that are nice for men to do for their girlfriends and wives, like driving, pumping the gas, walking on the edge of the sidewalk, and sometimes picking up the tab.

But TikToker @puckettrealestate didn't seem to get that memo when he was in the passenger seat, working on his laptop, while his wife, Lauren, did the driving.

Not only that, but she also stopped to get gas—and when she attempted to get the gas herself, something surprising happened.

The TikToker reported:

"Lauren [his wife] got approached at a gas station pump."
"Here I am working, not pumping the gas, where I normally do, as the husband."
"Of course, the one time I don't, a guy came up to her at the pump and was like, 'Someone as beautiful as you shouldn't be pumping her own gas.'"
"And I'm like..."

Then he cringed for the camera.

Though he seemed somewhat perturbed by this, he was not upset enough to actually do anything about it.

He continued to film as the guy pumped the gas and Lauren got out of the car to make casual conversation with him.

She jokingly asked how many women he'd pumped gas for that day, and he said she was "the one and only."

The gentleman said:

"I looked over and saw you and was like, 'Oh hell no!'"

Lauren laughed and the two continued to talk,while the TikToker complained that he was "right there," and even questioned if Lauren was going to bring up the fact that she was married.

At the very end of the video, he did thank the gentleman for pumping the gas for them, but otherwise did not seem happy about the situation.

The TikToker even deadpanned in the caption:

"Chivalry is not dead."

You can watch the video here:

@puckettrealestate

chivalry is not dead… #couplescomedy #realestatehumor #nashvillerealtor #husbandandwifecomedy #coupleshumor #realestate #nashvilletn #realtor

Some were grossed out that the TikToker filmed the man and still let the man finish the job.

Others agreed and pointed out that if he had time to film the video, he had time to pump the gas.

Some urged the TikToker to wake up and pointed out that the man was simply trying to prove a point by pumping the gas.

We all understand the pressures of working from home and having to meet those deadlines, but anyone can spare two minutes to pump the gas.

TikTokers already thought that it was a bad look that the wife was driving while the husband was working on his laptop, and it was worse that she was also pumping the gas when he could've done so.

But when another man—who she didn't know—complimented her and stepped in for her, that should have set off every warning in this guy's head and caused him to step in and assist his own wife.

