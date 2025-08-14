Trans Nonbinary Track Star Nikki Hiltz Shares Powerful Video Documenting Their Top Surgery Journey

United States Olympian Nikki Hiltz is a middle distance runner who in 2021 came out as transgender and nonbinary on International Transgender Day of Visibility.
On August 6 of this year—four years after coming out and four days after winning the national title in the 1500 meter race at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon...
...Hiltz shared another milestone in their life.
On Instagram, Hiltz revealed to the world that they underwent top surgery—a form of gender affirming healthcare—just a month after representing the United States at the Paris Olympics in the 1500.
They wrote:
"Last year, exactly one month after I got home from the Olympic Games, I got top surgery. For those who may not know, top surgery is a form of gender affirming care. On Sep 13 2024 I underwent a surgical procedure to make my chest flatter so that it aligns more with my gender identity."
"It’s been pretty special to keep this little secret to myself and my close friends and family for the past 11 months but I finally feel ready to share with the world. I’m not sharing this for validation or opinions (good or bad) because honestly I don’t care. I love my new chest and that’s all that matters. I mostly just wanted to share to help normalize something that so often gets policed and vilified when it comes to transgender people deciding what to do with their own bodies."
"Before top surgery I would wear a binder almost every day to make my chest appear more flat, and when I wasn’t wearing my binder, it was hard to feel like myself. I would catch a glimpse of my reflection and cringe - before surgery I never met a mirror that was my friend when it came to my chest."
They added how their self image changed after surgery.
"Since September, I’ve been so happy in my body. I’ve obviously seen a difference in my chest but I’ve also noticed a change in my smile and posture too - I find myself holding my head just a little bit higher. It feels so similar to when I chopped off all my hair in 2018 or when I started using they/them pronouns in 2021. Just a small step to feel more and more like the Nikki I’ve always been."
"Gender affirming care is life changing and life saving. I’m grateful for my Emma, my family, my friends, my surgeon, and for all the beautiful trans people who came before me and showed me the way."
"To all the trans people reading this post right now I want you to know that even though they are banning a lot of things in order to make our lives far more difficult than necessary, one thing they can never ban is our trans joy. No matter what they do to our community I’m going to keep on showing up and keep on shining and I hope you join me in doing the same. I love you, I see you, I need you, keep going."
On August 12, they shared a video about their journey as well as their gratitude for the support and kindness they received in response to their prior post.
They wrote:
"Since announcing I had top surgery I’ve been overwhelmed by all the love and support! Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, reached with a kind message or commented something uplifting, it really does mean a lot. Here’s a little peek behind the scenes of the journey I’ve been on this past year- excited to share more soon! Gender affirming care is healthcare!"
Their partner Emma Gee responded.
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
As did their father.
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
The support from their colleagues in the sport of track and field was also clearly evident.
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
@nikkihiltz/Instagram
One person noted how great it was to see kind, supportive comments, but someone pointed out we should all get what we give.
And Hiltz gives positivity.
Congratulations on your journey, Nikki.
Thank you for sharing it with us.