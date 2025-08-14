Beto O'Rourke Brings The Receipts After Texas AG 'Blatantly Lies' While Calling For O'Rourke's Arrest

Controversial Texas MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is going after Democratic activist Beto O'Rourke to distract from his state's gerrymandering.
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump ordered Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas GOP to user voter suppression through redistricting to convert five Democratic seats in the House of Representatives from blue to red.
O'Rourke is fighting back against Texas' political corruption.
Paxton knows all about corruption, having been hit with 16 articles of impeachment in 2023. Like Trump, a GOP controlled Senate saved Paxton from being convicted.
In order to try to hinder efforts to halt the Texas GOP from doing Trump's dirty work, Paxton is demanding O'Rourke be arrested.
Political watchdogs and activists are sounding the alarm.
But O'Rourke is unbothered by Paxton's usual misinformation—since it's easily disproven.
O’Rourke’s attorney, Mimi Marziani, said:
"In their zeal I guess to intimidate a political rival, they are actually lying to the court."
"They have no basis for this lawsuit."
Paxton didn't get the traction or support he hoped for with his grandstanding.
Paxton’s motion to hold O’Rourke in contempt accused him of raising funds to directly assist the dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state.
The Democratic exodus is preventing Abbott from holding a special session of the Texas legislature to pass his new Trump-ordered gerrymandered congressional map for the state.
Paxton seeks to gain Trump's favor—any way he can—for his U.S. Senate run. Paxton hopes to replace retiring Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn.