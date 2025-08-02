Skip to content

Instacart Shopper Balks When Customer Demands They Carry Dozens Of Cases Of Water Up 17 Flights Of Stairs

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Speaks Out After Man Cancels 30 Minutes Before Their Date Because She Can't Drink Alcohol

Screenshots from @stephfromjersey's TikTok video
@stephfromjersey/TikTok

TikToker Steph Taylor shared her reaction after a guy she was supposed to go on a date with canceled last minute and ghosted her after she told him she can't drink alcohol due to a medical condition.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 02, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Whether we're still going through it or not, we can all admit that the dating scene can be rough sometimes.

But there's something especially degrading about a potential partner holding something against you that you can do nothing about because of a medical condition.

TikToker Steph Taylor sat down in a huff and began to rant:

"The guy I was supposed to be on a date with right now decided to cancel our date less than an hour before it started."
"Because I told him that I couldn't drink alcohol due to a medical condition."

The TikToker had been really looking forward to the date, and it seemed like the guy had, too.

"We were texting, right before we met up, a little back-and-forth, getting excited, and he asked, 'Are you more of a cocktail girl or a beer girl?'"
"And I said, 'I'm more of a mocktail girl.'"
"And he was like, 'Oh, do you not drink?""
"And I was like, 'Actually, I can't drink due to a medical condition, but I drink mocktails, I always find something, and I do not care if you drink. You can drink as much as you want!'"
"And this man responds, 'Yeah, I don't think that's going to work for me. We should just cancel now.'"

Then when she attempted to talk to him about it, he left her on read.

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

Taylor was honest:

"Yeah so, dating's going great. Really love it here."

You can watch the video here:

@stephfromjersey

Are we having fun yet? #dating #nycdating #hinge #greenscreen

Most theorized that Taylor had dodged a red flag, potentially even a dangerous one.

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

But some thought it was fair for a guy not to want to date a "mocktail girl" and to save himself time.

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

  @stephfromjersey/TikTok

 

At the end of the day, people can end a relationship or dating opportunity at any time, for any reason. But it's a little concerning when they make something such a vital part of their personality that they won't even give a person one conversation before cutting them off, especially when a medical condition is involved.

Though TikTok was divided over whether alcohol should fall under this category, they all seemed pretty certain that a better person with more aligned interests will come along.

Latest News

Executive Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Why CEOs Are Really 'Excited' About AI
Trending

CEOs spill on AI excitement

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble
Celebrities

Christina Applegate Gets Choked Up Over Teen Daughter's Heartbreaking Comment About Her MS

Gay Joke From 'Boy Meets World' Resurfaces—And Fans Think It's Actually Aged Pretty Well
LGBTQ

Gay Joke From 'Boy Meets World' Resurfaces—And Fans Think It's Actually Aged Pretty Well

Scott Bessent
Political News

Trump Official Blasted After Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Trump Accounts' For Newborn Babies

More from Trending

Donald Trump and Mehmet Oz
@atrupar/X

Trump Called Out After He's Barely Able To Keep His Eyes Open During White House Event

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump again appeared to struggle to stay awake during an official function. This time it was at the recent Making Health Technology Great Again White House event.

Trump infamously coined the nickname "Sleepy Joe" for former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jesse Watters Gets Brutal Reminder About Trump After His Latest 'Rules For Men' Rant

Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters has a new hot take for men—or so he thinks anyway, because there's nothing new about his advice. It's just doltish nonsense right out of the 1950s.

But Watters has some "rules for men," and chief among them is to never show emotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two best friends
Photo by Briana Tozour on Unsplash

People Who Slept With Their Best Friend And Stayed Close Share Their Experiences

There's this belief most of the time that if you have a really good friend, you probably shouldn't try to push it to the "next level," or else you'll risk losing that friendship if the relationship doesn't work out.

But sometimes, friendship and intimacy can go hand-in-hand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.; President Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Don Jr. Creepy AI Ad Starring Dad

When then-vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz called Donald Trump and the Republicans “weird,” he may have been understating things.

Case in point: the latest bizarre stunt from Donald Trump Jr.—the president’s son and full-time internet troll—who tried to mock Democrats by posting an AI-generated image of his father, labeled as “hot.” Yes, really.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; JD Vance
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Maddie McGarvey-Pool/Getty Images

Newsom Epically Rips 'Dumb Dumb' Vance For Claiming Gerrymandering In California Is 'Outrageous'

The animosity between the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the state of California continues to escalate, but with Texas now being thrown into the mix.

On July 10, an interview with California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was shared on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less