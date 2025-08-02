Woman Speaks Out After Man Cancels 30 Minutes Before Their Date Because She Can't Drink Alcohol

Whether we're still going through it or not, we can all admit that the dating scene can be rough sometimes.
But there's something especially degrading about a potential partner holding something against you that you can do nothing about because of a medical condition.
TikToker Steph Taylor sat down in a huff and began to rant:
"The guy I was supposed to be on a date with right now decided to cancel our date less than an hour before it started."
"Because I told him that I couldn't drink alcohol due to a medical condition."
The TikToker had been really looking forward to the date, and it seemed like the guy had, too.
"We were texting, right before we met up, a little back-and-forth, getting excited, and he asked, 'Are you more of a cocktail girl or a beer girl?'"
"And I said, 'I'm more of a mocktail girl.'"
"And he was like, 'Oh, do you not drink?""
"And I was like, 'Actually, I can't drink due to a medical condition, but I drink mocktails, I always find something, and I do not care if you drink. You can drink as much as you want!'"
"And this man responds, 'Yeah, I don't think that's going to work for me. We should just cancel now.'"
Then when she attempted to talk to him about it, he left her on read.
Taylor was honest:
"Yeah so, dating's going great. Really love it here."
You can watch the video here:
Most theorized that Taylor had dodged a red flag, potentially even a dangerous one.
But some thought it was fair for a guy not to want to date a "mocktail girl" and to save himself time.
At the end of the day, people can end a relationship or dating opportunity at any time, for any reason. But it's a little concerning when they make something such a vital part of their personality that they won't even give a person one conversation before cutting them off, especially when a medical condition is involved.
Though TikTok was divided over whether alcohol should fall under this category, they all seemed pretty certain that a better person with more aligned interests will come along.