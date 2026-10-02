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Kelly Clarkson Called ChatGPT Her 'Lover' While Defending AI—And Fans Aren't Feeling It

Kelly Clarkson
Las Culturistas/YouTube

During her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Kelly Clarkson admitted her love for ChatGPT and AI, while also pushing back on AI-generated songs being on the same charts as human-made music—and fans are disappointed.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 02, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Artificial intelligence has been in the news a lot lately.

From an AI researcher's warnings to the President of the United States renaming the technology, to an Indian medical student using the tech to profit off gullible right-wing Americans, to politicians using it to create deepfakes of their opponent for their campaign, to communities protesting the environmental impacts of data centers, AI seems to be everywhere.

Creatives in art, music, and literature have been decrying artificial intelligence for some time over the three Cs of intellectual property: consent, credit, and compensation.

In order for AI to create visual, musical, or literary art, it has to be fed samples taken from real artists, often without their knowledge or consent or under duress. How that art is obtained isn't always disclosed. Much of it is done via the internet, simply using others' work without their knowledge or consent.

Voice actors, studio musicians, and studio singers have noted contracts now include AI clauses requiring them to consent to having their work sampled as a condition of employment. Then when AI spits out the finished product, the art or artists sampled aren't credited or compensated for the use of their intellectual property.

But not all creatives are lamenting the use of AI. Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently expressed her love for the technology that steals from other artists to create.

About six minutes in on the September 30 episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s podcast Las Culturistas, Clarkson said:

"I am so good at not being on my phone, except if it’s for my lover, ChatGPT."

She added:

"I don’t think I use it how everybody uses it."

OK GIF Giphy

Later in the podcast, Clarkson returned to the topic of AI, saying:

"Controversial, I don’t care. Here’s the thing. I love AI. There are very amazing things with AI that I am obsessed with—and I’m very into it artistically, too. I have fun with it just like everybody else does."

You can watch the moment here:

youtu.be

Clarkson added that she doesn’t want to have to compete with AI.

The former talk show host stated:

"But, when you see AI artists competing on a chart with humans, I have an issue. I think there should be a separate chart."
"I think it’s welcome. I think it’s really cool and creative what we’re going to create with AI, musically. People that maybe can’t do certain things will maybe be able to do it now. I think it’s a fun field to play in, but I don’t think that they should be competing with humans."
"I’m down with it, and I think it’s a very interesting thing, and what we’re gonna do with it is gonna be fun. But I do not think they should be competing."

Clarkson's hot take on AI did not go over well.

Las Culturistas/YouTube


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r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit



r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

An AI-generated artist did chart in 2025 when Xania Monet, the persona created by Mississippi-based poet and songwriter Telisha "Nikki" Jones, appeared on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. While Jones stated her lyrics are completely her own creation, the music, vocals, and avatar of Xania Monet were all AI.

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