Jason Kelce Encourages People To Mail Jars Of Pee To AI Data Centers In Bizarre New Ad—And We Don't Know What To Think

Is mailing jars of pee to data centers the key to fixing their catastrophic water waste problem?

Probably not. But at this point, anti-AI public sentiment is quite rightly so furiously strong that it doesn't not feel like a solution!

Or at least a deservedly gross payback for the industry currently helping initiate an unfathomably evil and dangerous 1984-style "Big Brother" mass-surveillance state!

But let us not get ahead of ourselves. Why are we talking about this? Mainly because Taylor Swift brother-in-law NFL star Jason Kelce is suggesting it.

It's all part of a new ad for Garage Beer and Liquid Death (which, for some reason, is the name of a bottled water) in which Kelce sings a ditty about sending pee to data centers and, as you might guess, it's raising lots of eyebrows.

The ad opens with Kelce taking a leak and then holding up a jar of what looks like the leak in question as he says:

"AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water."

"That's why Liquid Death and Garage Beer have decided to team up. We want your pee to cool these data centers."

He then, along with a cast of several extras, launches into a soaring tune about the endeavor, in which they sing:

"We want your pee. Please give us your pee. Let's pee on computers together!"

The commercial ends with all assembled marching to a Post Office to mail their wee, along with a voiceover:

"So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have another Garage Beer or Liquid Death Sparkling Energy."

"Then send your pee to the AI data center of your choice."

There is, of course, a disclaimer that says you should not actually mail your pee to Sam Altman and Elon Musk's data centers, but the sentiment stands!

And while the idea is outlandish, it is a bit of, as one X user called it, a "temperature check" on public sentiment about the AI industry.

The Kelces are about as wholesome, middle-America, and uncontroversial as you can get, and marketing executives and Kelce's own management think attacking the AI industry is a safe bet that won't blowback on them.

Well, many online felt it was signal that politicians—including the many prominent Democrats who have gleefully sold out to the AI industry—should probably start listening.













And the thing is, they're absolutely right: Public polling is showing that as bitterly divided as the U.S. is on just about every topic, AI data centers and the emerging Flock camera surveillance state they are being built for are topics that are rapidly uniting Republicans and Democrats.

Even Fox News' own polling—a sample that of course heavily leans Republican—found 70% of respondents oppose data centers.

The same trend is coalescing around Flock cameras and other forms of mass surveillance going up all over the country with shocking speed, with local officials nationwide reporting that the intense fury they are fielding from citizens is coming from both sides of the aisle.

Sending jars of piss to AI companies' facilities isn't going to solve anything of course, but it highlights the central problem the tech industry has: They have overplayed their hand and are uniting the country against them with shocking speed and efficiency.

Keep up the good work, you weird fascist nerds. And maybe add a few extra padlocks to those bunkers you're all building.