Darline Graham Ripped For Her Hypocrisy After Criticizing Expanded Healthcare With Tone-Deaf Story About Her Parents' Early Deaths

South Carolina Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham was called out for hypocrisy after she spoke out against expanding healthcare access by sharing a story about how her parents died early.

Last month, Darline Graham was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to temporarily fill the Senate seat previously occupied by her brother, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. President Donald Trump backed her candidacy for a full six-year term.

Graham made a transphobic remark denigrating her Democratic opponent, Dr. Annie Andrews. Andrews has thrown her support behind the LGBTQ+ community and spoken out against the GOP's wider attempt to undermine healthcare access nationwide.

Graham said:

"No person in South Carolina has pushed harder for the absolutely terrible idea of turning confused little boys into little girls and vice versa than Annie Andrews."

"Gun control, government-run healthcare, abortion until the moment of birth, bad idea after bad idea. Annie Andrews backs them all."

"I have a different background and vision for our state. I'm a hard worker with a servant's heart. I grew up in the back of a bar and liquor store in one room in central South Carolina. My parents worked long, hard hours to make ends meet. We didn't take vacations."

"If they were sick, they had to get up and go to work because if the doors weren't open, we weren't making money. My mother passed away when I was 11 and my father just over a year later."

"For the past 30 years, I've worked hard for the people of South Carolina and for the last seven years, I've led a state agency. I understand the struggles facing South Carolina families because I've faced them too."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

But here's the thing: Graham's anecdote only underscored why healthcare access is necessary. Based on what she said about how hard her parents worked, it's likely they wouldn't have died so young if they hadn't had to push through and work even when ill.

People pointed out that Graham really wasn't helping her own argument.









Considering Graham's recent stunning debate admission that "national security is not my thing," we're not too surprised that she hasn't figured out concepts of a healthcare plan yet.