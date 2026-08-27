Skip to content

Darline Graham Ripped For Her Hypocrisy After Criticizing Expanded Healthcare With Tone-Deaf Story About Her Parents' Early Deaths

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Is Now Threatening To Demolish The Kennedy Center If Court Blocks His Renovations—And People Are Livid

Donald Trump; The Kennedy Center
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Trump administration said in a new court filing that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "will be required to be taken down" if President Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after his administration said in a new court filing that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "will be required to be taken down" if Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

The Kennedy Center’s board of trustees voted Thursday to add Trump’s name to the building again, this time with a qualification: the proposed inscription would read, “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

The wording would be used only if a renovation fundraising campaign reaches $100 million in donations. The Kennedy Center’s plaza would also be renamed in Trump’s honor. The center has said it will not attempt to put Trump’s name back on the building’s facade before September 8, giving the courts time to consider the ongoing legal challenge.

The vote immediately drew another legal challenge. Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty asked a federal court to block the plan, arguing that the center’s board does not have the authority to alter the federally established name.

The Justice Department responded Monday by warning that without the proposed renovations, the Kennedy Center could deteriorate to the point that it would have to be demolished.

In defending the effort to recognize Trump for his role in the renovations, DOJ attorney Brantley T. Mayers argued that the renaming was intended to “honor the work [Trump] is doing to save the Kennedy Center," adding:

“Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site.”

The outrage was palpable.


The Trump administration sparked anger earlier this summer after a DOJ attorney claimed that the government could tear down the Statue of Liberty and nobody could do anything about it.

The exchange occurred during an appeals court hearing over whether construction could continue on Trump's planned White House ballroom. Arguing on behalf of the administration, U.S. Attorney Yaakov Roth contended that the National Trust for Historic Preservation—the group seeking to halt the project—lacks legal standing to challenge the construction.

Roth told the court that no party has the right to stop the project now that demolition has begun and suggested opponents should have acted before work commenced. Judge Patricia Millett pushed back by asking whether that reasoning would apply even when individuals have a personal or historic connection to a site.

Roth replied that it would and said "I think that’s right, yes" when asked if the government could hypothetically demolish the Statue of Liberty against public opposition.

Latest News

Eminem; Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Eminem Reveals The Heartfelt Letter Dolly Parton Sent Him After He Was Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Poignant Tribute

Ricky Schroeder; Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Ricky Schroder Slammed After Sharing Transphobic And Anti-Vax Tribute To Dolly Parton

Screenshots from @benitomottoh_'s TikTok
Trending

Man Trying Fish And Chips For First Time Makes Rookie Mistake After Leaving Food Unattended On Beach In Hilarious Viral Video

Perez Hilton; Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Clip Of Dolly Parton Defending Jessica Simpson From Perez Hilton Resurfaces—And Fans Are Applauding

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Imagees; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Trump Just Dubiously Claimed That Dolly Parton 'Really Liked Me'—And Even Glenn Beck Laughed

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after dubiously claiming that losing legendary performer and activist Dolly Parton was like losing "a member of the family" since she "really liked me."

Parton was for decades aligned with liberal and progressive organizations, founded a groundbreaking childhood literacy initiative, and advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. The star's death following a "brief" battle with cancer, has triggered an outpouring of mourning and tributes around the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Mark Carney
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Just Threatened To Rename Lake Ontario—And Canadians Are Hilariously Dragging Him In The Comments

Amid an ongoing tariff dispute with Canada, President Donald Trump retaliated by threatening to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America," prompting immediate criticism from Canadians who are understandably very, very tired of him.

Trump's threat followed the collapse of Canada-U.S. negotiations over a new trade agreement before a midnight Friday deadline. Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian vehicles starting in 2027.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of post by @ruthdelioncourt
@ruthdelioncourt/X

'Anti-Feminist' Woman Dragged After Expressing Shock Over How Conservative Men Treat Postpartum Depression

A conservative woman's tweet is attracting widespread mockery online after she shared her dismay over how "decent" right-wing men she knows treat postpartum depression as if it "isn't real."

Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder that affects up to 20% of postpartum women. But it should come as no surprise that this issue isn't on a list of conservative priorities, considering this is the same party that has restricted women's reproductive rights already.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Miller; screenshot of Isabelle Graff from TikTok; Zohran Mamdani
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @isabellegraff/TikTok; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Katie Miller Dragged After Somehow Claiming TikToker Who Stepped In Feces In NYC Is Mamdani's Fault

Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, lashed out at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after a TikToker revealed in a video that she stepped in human feces while wearing flip flops in the city.

Graff shared a now-viral TikTok video in which she claimed she was "going to throw up" and "now I'm sick" after stepping in feces while walking in Manhattan. Graff claimed she "literally" was at the point where she was "almost going to cry."

Keep ReadingShow less
Resurfaced Clip Of Dolly Parton Speaking Out About Why She Supports LGBTQ+ People Has Us Sobbing
CNN

Resurfaced Clip Of Dolly Parton Speaking Out About Why She Supports LGBTQ+ People Has Us Sobbing

Dolly Parton has just passed away at the age of 80, and the internet can wholeheartedly agree that the world is a darker place without her in it.

Not only did she have a bubbly and fun personality, but she was a prolific songwriter and performer, and advocated strongly for those in need. And one thing that's not talked about enough is how much of an ally she was to the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep ReadingShow less