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Martha Stewart Just Threw Some Hilarious Shade At 'Stand-In' Who She Acted Opposite Of In New Starbucks Ad

Martha Stewart; Belmont Cameli
@Starbucks/TikTok

After a new Starbucks ad featuring Martha Stewart and Off Campus star Belmont Cameli dropped, Stewart revealed in an Instagram comment that it was a "different guy" who she shot the commercial with—and threw some epic shade at the poor stand-in while complimenting Cameli's looks.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 26, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Martha Stewart may be in her 80s but she is no stranger to being the sexiest octogenarian out there.

Her famous knack for creating epic thirst traps on Instagram has become an internet institution. And now she's adding flirting with people a third of her age to her wheelhouse—as she should!

After Stewart recently filmed a Starbucks ad with Off Campus star Belmont Cameli, she immediately took to Instagram to shoot her shot with the young actor—while hilariously dragging his on-set stand-in.

In the commercial, it's actually Cameli who flirts with a hilariously disinterested Stewart.

The ad, pitching Starbucks' yearly autumnal treat the Pumpkin Spice Latte, features Stewart having a sort of meet-cute at the Starbucks pick-up area.

Cameli attempts to flirt with Stewart, but she can't be bothered, asking simply, "should I know him?"

But in the comments of Starbucks' post, Stewart revealed that she definitely does know Cameli—and she likes what she sees.

Unfortunately, she's never seen it in person, however, because she and Cameli were never actually on set together. And suffice to say, Cameli's stand-in does not do it for Martha!

Stewart wrote:

“Wow! The actor I was interacting with while we shot the commercial was a different guy – a ‘stand in’ This guy is cuter!!!!”

For the uninitiated, stand-ins are actors who quite literally "stand-in" for actors actually starring in the project while the crew shoots the other actor's scenes.

It's a way to work around actors' different schedules, or give them a break while things like lighting are adjusted or during scenes when the camera only needs to be on their costar.

On something as short as a commercial, that often means two stars will never even meet each other, as seems to be the case here. Movie magic!

@starbucks

basic is so back. pumpkin spice latte returns tomorrow.

To whoever that stand-in is, don't take this to heart: Consider instead the fact that you really helped Stewart get into her disinterested character!

Anyway, between the wild popularity of the Amazon series Cameli stars in and Stewart's evergreen appeal, the whole thing has obviously gone viral.

People have found Stewart's comment hilarious... even if they can't help but feel a bit bad for the slighted stand-in!


The first season of Off Campus has been a runaway hit for Amazon, with fans going crazy over the steamy college-set romance between Cameli and costar Ella Bright.

Its second season is set to premiere in Spring 2027.

As for Stewart, she just premiered a new cooking series on Netflix, Martha Cooks—aside from, you know, being the all-around diva of the internet. Long may she reign!

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