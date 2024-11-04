Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

Ryan Reynolds; Martha Stewart
Eric Charbonneau/Disney via Getty Images; Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

After the lifestyle guru claimed that the Deadpool star, who also happens to be her neighbor, is "not so funny in real life," Reynolds responded on X—and so did his costar Hugh Jackman.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 04, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

What's the old saying? Something about how a person can hide a lot behind a smile or a sense of humor?

In the case of Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, apparently he's hiding that he isn't very funny, at least without a script.

While on the game show Rent Free, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart was answering a series of questions, including, "What celebrities would be the most fun to hang out with?"

Stewart decided to answer the question based on what she assumed fans believed, instead of what she knew, so she guessed one of the celebrities would be Ryan Reynolds.

When it was confirmed that she was right, Stewart retorted:

"You want to know something? He's not so funny in real life."
"No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

Stewart at least conceded:

"He's a good actor. He can act funny. But he isn't funny."

Cringing, Stewart continued:

"I'm going to get into trouble. He's my neighbor."

You can see more coverage of the incident here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The sharp-tongued comic, named 2010's Sexiest Man Alive, is definitely someone most fans would want to spend an afternoon with, so they were shocked at the reveal that Reynolds is able to play to the camera so well without being funny in real life.

But when the news broke, even Ryan Reynolds left the critique open to interpretation:

"I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once."
"The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Despite the mini-feud being about Reynolds not being funny, fans found the spat to be hilarious.





The moment only got funnier, though, when Reynolds' friend and Deadpool vs. Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman spoke up.

"Finally someone says it."

The cackles of Reynolds and Jackman's fans could be heard across the internet.





It's no secret that actors' onscreen personas are different than who they are in real life! But Reynolds has always brought a certain vibe to his roles, so fans naturally assume he's funny in real life.

Whether he's more low-key in real life or Stewart's humor is simply too dry to match the Deadpool actor, this was an internet moment best served hot.

Latest News

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Laughs After Rallygoer Makes Incredibly Sexist Remark About Harris—And People Aren't Surprised

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A man yelling into a phone
man holding telephone screaming
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

People Reveal The Dumbest Reasons Why Someone Got Mad At Them

Patience is a virtue.

A virtue that, sadly, far too few people are blessed with.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Harris Had The Perfect Response After Trump Said RFK Jr. Will Be 'In Charge Of Women's Health'

Vice President Kamala Harris had the perfect short and sweet response to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would put RFK Jr. in charge of "women's health" if reelected.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada in the final days leading up to the election, Trump said:

Keep ReadingShow less
lake through window during rain
Tommy Bond on Unsplash

People Describe The Most Depressing Travel Destinations They Ever Visited

Sometimes, when we travel, we go somewhere with a lot of hype and are disappointed. Other times, we're going to a place of historic significance with a past of tragedy and trauma.

Sometimes, our travels are work or humanitarian aid-related.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

JD Vance Slammed For Bizarre Rant About Kids Turning Trans To Get Into College

Things really aren't going very well for the Trump-Vance campaign, and JD Vance seems to think he knows exactly how to solve it—saying more weird stuff about trans people!

During Vance's recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Vance introduced what seems to be the newest right-wing conspiracy theory about transgender people: that they're faking it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Ford; Mark Hamill
Kamala HQ/X; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

Filming for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope began on March 22, 1976 when relatively unknown actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford were 24 and 33 years-old respectively.

Since then, the two—now 73 and 82 years-old—have shared space in person and on the big and small screen numerous times for film sequels, an infamous 1978 holiday special, promotional tours, documentaries, reunions, and retrospectives.

Keep ReadingShow less