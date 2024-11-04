Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

What's the old saying? Something about how a person can hide a lot behind a smile or a sense of humor?
In the case of Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, apparently he's hiding that he isn't very funny, at least without a script.
While on the game show Rent Free, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart was answering a series of questions, including, "What celebrities would be the most fun to hang out with?"
Stewart decided to answer the question based on what she assumed fans believed, instead of what she knew, so she guessed one of the celebrities would be Ryan Reynolds.
When it was confirmed that she was right, Stewart retorted:
"You want to know something? He's not so funny in real life."
"No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."
Stewart at least conceded:
"He's a good actor. He can act funny. But he isn't funny."
Cringing, Stewart continued:
"I'm going to get into trouble. He's my neighbor."
You can see more coverage of the incident here:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
The sharp-tongued comic, named 2010's Sexiest Man Alive, is definitely someone most fans would want to spend an afternoon with, so they were shocked at the reveal that Reynolds is able to play to the camera so well without being funny in real life.
But when the news broke, even Ryan Reynolds left the critique open to interpretation:
"I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once."
"The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."
Despite the mini-feud being about Reynolds not being funny, fans found the spat to be hilarious.
I know It's been a wild year but, I did not have a "get off my lawn" level fued between Ryan Reynolds & Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card.
— Becc. (@beccsalright) November 2, 2024
idk this is pretty hilarious if you ask me Martha
— RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) November 2, 2024
I don’t know who to believe
— Jeff Dement (@JeffofJeffs) November 2, 2024
Expect a Martha Stewart joke the next time you see a Deadpool movie
— Syncere𝕏8 (@SyncereX8) November 4, 2024
Whaaaaattt??? It’s all an act?? Man needs an Oscar
— $KenduciousShillionaire (@josh_pinson) November 2, 2024
The moment only got funnier, though, when Reynolds' friend and Deadpool vs. Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman spoke up.
"Finally someone says it."
The cackles of Reynolds and Jackman's fans could be heard across the internet.
Common mistake, this is misread. He's actually happy that someone is finally saying Marth Stewart is spry.
— NecroTwoshoes (@NecroTwoshoes) November 3, 2024
We all know Martha loves Hugh more pic.twitter.com/wbcyBvGaEz
— Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) November 3, 2024
HUGH????😭😭😭 bahaha y’all are so messy
— a ✯ (@drkvfxs) November 2, 2024
NOT HUGH COMING TOO😭😭😭😭😭
— Dan (@rosesrkjm) November 2, 2024
Who steps in to assist Matha as her tag team partner now that Wolverine has arrived to back up Deadpool?
— Phil (@Phil_In_MN) November 2, 2024
It's no secret that actors' onscreen personas are different than who they are in real life! But Reynolds has always brought a certain vibe to his roles, so fans naturally assume he's funny in real life.
Whether he's more low-key in real life or Stewart's humor is simply too dry to match the Deadpool actor, this was an internet moment best served hot.