Martha Stewart Tried To Get Snoop Dogg To Eat Escargot In Paris—And It Didn't Go Well

Ooh la la!
Lifestyle guru and businesswoman Martha Stewart attempted to expand Snoop Dogg's epicurean palate by having him try escargot.
At least she tried.
The unlikely pair were in Paris for the 2024 Olympics to provide running commentary—in matching equestrian attire—during the dressage competition at the esplanade venue next to the historic Château de Versailles.
The event took place on August 3, which coincided with Stewart's 83rd birthday.
Stewart and Snoop have been besties ever since they whipped up mashed potatoes together on a 2008 episode of Stewart's eponymous cooking show Martha.
While dining together at Le Cinq, a world-renowned Parisian gourmet restaurant that is part of the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Stewart teased her dinner date with:
"You’re going to love the next dish."
Snoop, who was attired in a beautiful white suit, boujee sunglasses, and a black beret, had his curiosity piqued and asked:
"Oh wow, what is it? Chicken wings?"
He was instantly deflated after Stewart told him it was escargot, or edible land snails, which is a French delicacy.
"Oh, hell no, uh-uh," he said, repulsed but added:
"They look good though, I ain't gonna front."
But Stewart wasn't going to let him off the hook so easily. She instructed him to "Put it in your mouth."
"I can't," said Snoop, and Stewart kept pressing him saying that he could.
After more whining with his dining, Snoop mimicked shoveling the cooked slug into his mouth while holding a piece of bread and "dropping" it on the floor.
Stewart, realizing she wasn't going to succeed in enlightening him, chuckled at his histrionics and quipped:
"You're such a wimp."
You can watch the video shared by Snoop, here.
Stewart knew better.
At the start of the meal when she introduced Snoop to canapé, a pastry with a savory topping, he said he thought it was "Jello-brand pudding."
But when he was apprised of the duck liver being the topping, Snoop turned it down, prompting Stewart to remark:
"I knew this would happen."
Another hilarious moment occurred when Snoop observed that the chef at the three-star Michelin establishment must've made an error in the kitchen when presented with another dish. "It's not cooked," said Snoop of the mystery morsel that Stewart revealed was tartare.
Snoop responded with:
“Tartare, no way is this a tortilla?”
Fans adored their interaction.
In 2018, Snoop released a cookbook coauthored with Ryan Ford, titled From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, with a forward from Stewart.
The cookbook containing "50 recipes inspired by Snoop's family staples and favorite comfort foods, with instructions to make everything from fried bologna sandwiches and baked mac and cheese, to soft tacos and orange chicken" sold over 200,000 copies in 2020.
The dynamic duo has teamed up before in a VH1 series called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.
The show, which premiered on November 7, 2016, featured episodes following an evening of catching up with celebrity friends while playing games and creating food and cocktail recipes.
It ran for three seasons, but it wouldn't be the last of their hijinks together.
More of them, please.