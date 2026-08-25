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Former Child Stars Are Angrily Speaking Out Over The Lack Of Protections For Kids In Hollywood Following Hayden Panettiere's Death

Melissa Gilbert; Hayden Panettiere; Anna Paquin
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Many celebrities, including several former child stars like Melissa Gilbert and Anna Paquin, are speaking out following the recent deaths of Hayden Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Daveigh Chase to call out the lack of protections for child actors in Hollywood.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 25, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Hayden Panettiere's death has prompted a tough but necessary conversation across the entertainment industry, one of increased protections for child actors, particularly girls and young women.

Panettiere's first major role was at the age of 4 in One Life to Live, and she spent most of her 36 years of life in the limelight, including roles in Heroes, the Scream franchise, Remember the Titans, and Nashville. She died last week at the age of 36.

In June, Daveigh Chase, who voiced Lilo in the original animated Lilo & Stitch and portrayed the incomparable Samara in The Ring, died, also at the age of 36. Last year, Panettiere's The Ice Princess costar and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg died at the age of 39.

It's important to note that all three of these women were prominent female actors during the 1990s and early 2000s, performing in many nostalgic projects for Millennials and Gen-Xers, including The Ring, Buffy, and in various Disney and Nickelodeon projects.

They also each suffered from terrible trauma, arguably at the hands of the entertainment industry, and they struggled with drug addiction, health problems, and in Chase's case, homelessness, before their deaths, all before the age of 40.

Hayden Panettiere's death coming in quick succession prompted fellow female actors to speak up about the inadequate support they received in the industry.

Anna Paquin, for example, who received her first Oscar at just 11 years old for her role in The Piano, rarely works now as an actress due to her ill treatment during her time in the industry.

In honor of Panettiere, Chase, and Trachtenberg, Paquin wrote:

"It's not a coincidence that so many former, specifically pre-sexualized female, child 'stars' have profoundly sad lives and untimely ends."
"We were not protected by the 'systems' that look great on paper, as we are supposed to be."
"Rest in Peace, Hayden Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg, Daveigh Chase, and too many others."
"It's a strange, small club we belong to, and you are worthy of support, no matter how our industry made us feel."

Paquin then offered support:

"Literally DM me. I believe you, and I will stand by your side. You aren't alone."
"Let's have each other's backs. It might make public disclosure less terrifying."

You can see the post here:

Viewers were grateful to Paquin for speaking out.

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

@_annapaquin/Instagram

Mara Wilson, best known for her role as Matilda, simply wrote:

"Thank you so much for this."

@_annapaquin/Instagram

Wilson previously opened up in her memoir and during recent interviews about being stalked by paparazzi, as well as her likeness being sexualized online, prompting her to step out of the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Jenna Ortega admitted in an interview to not asking for food or even a drink of water while on set all day as a child, just so she would not "inconvenience" anyone or harm her chances of being able to continue finding work.

Similarly, there have been other accounts by performers like Jeanette McCurdy, who shared in her memoir that she was mistreated by her fame-driven mother, as well as the industry, particularly during her time on Nickelodeon with Dan Schneider.

Melissa Gilbert, who grew up on Little House on the Prairie, wrote a poignant essay on Substack, saying that enough is enough and that female actors deserve fair treatment and advocacy.

"Within one year, Michelle Trachtenberg, Daveigh Chase, and Hayden Panettiere have died. DIED! Three former female child actors of the same generation are gone. Tragically, heartbreakingly, agonizingly too soon."
"They are gone, and the question I have been turning over and over in my head is, ‘WHY?' Why are these three sweet, wildly talented, vibrant, vital young women gone?"
"All I know is something has got to be done."
"I have this image in my mind of Hayden’s little girl who will now grow up without her Mama. She is eleven years old. That’s the same age I was when my father died."
"And now I am weeping as I type this, and I just want to scream from the rooftops, 'ENOUGH!'"

It's alarming that so many celebrities are being harmed by the industry. Clearly, more needs to be done to advocate for entertainers, especially those young enough that they struggle to have their voices heard and needs met.

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