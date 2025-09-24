Melissa Gilbert Outraged After Jason Bateman Reveals He Was Hazed By Older Costars On 'Little House' Set

Actor Jason Bateman is speaking out about how he was treated on the set of Little House on the Prairie back in the day—and costar Melissa Gilbert is not having it!
When Bateman revealed he was "hazed" on set back in the '80s, Gilbert was quick to hop on the internet and let her former colleague know she has his back.
Gilbert took to social media to let whoever it was who picked on Bateman know that she will "kick their tush." Take that, bullies from 40-some years ago!
It all began when Bateman recently appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones and told host Sean Evans that his time on Little House on the Prairie was not without its low points.
Bateman joined the show in 1981 as an orphan adopted by the Ingalls family, and says he was immediately treated like an outsider by his older costars.
He told Evans:
"They pinned me down on the ground, straddled me with knees on my shoulders, and gave me noogies or whatever they call it on my chest."
"They knocked on my chest like I was a front door."
Bateman graciously did not reveal who the actors in question are, but it's safe to assume Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls in the beloved series, was NOT among them.
In her Instagram post, she wrote:
"Who? Who did this to you?!?! I will kick their tush….no one smacks down my little bro! #iwillcutab*tch."
Do not mess with Laura Ingalls—she literally grew up on a prairie!
On Instagram, people loved Gilbert's pointed response to her TV little brother's story, and it led many to reminisce about the classic show.
Bateman did get the last laugh, however. He told Evans:
"I went to the makeup artist and said, 'Put a big black-and-blue mark all over my chest.'"
"And then I went to their parents, and I said, 'Look what your kids did to me.' And that was good. I got them in trouble."
No tush kicking by Gilbert needed!