Skip to content

Trump's Speech At The UN Goes Off The Rails After The Teleprompter Breaks—And He's Fuming

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Melissa Gilbert Outraged After Jason Bateman Reveals He Was Hazed By Older Costars On 'Little House' Set

Melissa Gilbert; Jason Bateman
Michael Simon/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert is ready to kick some "tush" on Jason Bateman's behalf after he revealed on an episode of Hot Ones that he was hazed by his older costars after he joined the cast of Little House on the Prairie as a kid.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 24, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Actor Jason Bateman is speaking out about how he was treated on the set of Little House on the Prairie back in the day—and costar Melissa Gilbert is not having it!

When Bateman revealed he was "hazed" on set back in the '80s, Gilbert was quick to hop on the internet and let her former colleague know she has his back.

Gilbert took to social media to let whoever it was who picked on Bateman know that she will "kick their tush." Take that, bullies from 40-some years ago!

It all began when Bateman recently appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones and told host Sean Evans that his time on Little House on the Prairie was not without its low points.

Bateman joined the show in 1981 as an orphan adopted by the Ingalls family, and says he was immediately treated like an outsider by his older costars.

He told Evans:

"They pinned me down on the ground, straddled me with knees on my shoulders, and gave me noogies or whatever they call it on my chest."
"They knocked on my chest like I was a front door."

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Bateman graciously did not reveal who the actors in question are, but it's safe to assume Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls in the beloved series, was NOT among them.

In her Instagram post, she wrote:

"Who? Who did this to you?!?! I will kick their tush….no one smacks down my little bro! #iwillcutab*tch."

Do not mess with Laura Ingalls—she literally grew up on a prairie!

On Instagram, people loved Gilbert's pointed response to her TV little brother's story, and it led many to reminisce about the classic show.

@runningdiva2/Instagram

@s_swmr75/Instagram

@horizonz123/Instagram

@countryprecious/Instagram

@xonia_osidelife/Instagram

@jules_has_left_the_planet/Instagram

@pamelajoon/Instagram

Bateman did get the last laugh, however. He told Evans:

"I went to the makeup artist and said, 'Put a big black-and-blue mark all over my chest.'"
"And then I went to their parents, and I said, 'Look what your kids did to me.' And that was good. I got them in trouble."

No tush kicking by Gilbert needed!

Latest News

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Trump Threatens To Sue ABC For Millions Over Jimmy Kimmel's Return To Air In Unhinged Rant

Hakeem Jeffries; Donald Trump
Political News

Hakeem Jeffries Perfectly Claps Back After Trump Cancels Budget Meeting With Democratic Leaders

Whoopi Goldberg; Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Whoopi Shuts Down Rumors ABC 'Silenced' 'The View' From Talking About Jimmy Kimmel

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Harrison Butker
Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Harrison Butker Keeps Missing His Kicks To The Right—And Everyone's Making The Same Joke

Sometimes the jokes write themselves.

Controversial conservative mouthpiece and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is being mocked online after missing several field goals by kicking "wide right."

Keep ReadingShow less
Alex O’Keefe; still from video
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; @dotgov/Instagram

Bear writer kicked off train

A commuter train in New York City became the latest setting for how quickly an ordinary disagreement can spiral when bias enters the picture.

On September 18, Alex O’Keefe—the 31-year-old former writer for The Bear who helped the FX/Hulu series win a Writers Guild of America award for Best Comedy—was handcuffed and escorted off a Metro-North train after an older white woman complained about how he was sitting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the background
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump's Latest Gripe About 'Stupid People' Is A Self-Own For The Ages—And He's Not Wrong

President Donald Trump found himself on the receiving end of even more mockery after he—with no sense of self-awareness—complained about "stupid people" running things.

Flanked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made the remark as he promoted unproven—and in some cases debunked—links between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration unveiled a broad initiative to study the disorder’s causes.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Cena at Fan Expo Boston 2025
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

John Cena Praised For Refreshingly Candid Explanation For Why He Doesn't Plan On Having Kids

From professional wrestling to acting and music, John Cena has had an impressive career and has an extensive fanbase.

While at Fan Expo Boston 2025, Cena opened up and answered a wide variety of questions from his fans in attendance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah McLachlan
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

McLachlan Cancels Hulu Premiere

When ABC decided to bench Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it wasn’t just a late-night shuffle—it was a multi-billion-dollar Donald Duck–inspired tantrum that Disney’s accountants will be nursing for months.

The House of Mouse didn’t just silence one of its most prominent voices; it managed to undercut its own streaming rollout, torch goodwill among subscribers and theme park goers, and kneecap the promotion of Hulu’s newest documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery.

Keep ReadingShow less