Melissa Gilbert Outraged After Jason Bateman Reveals He Was Hazed By Older Costars On 'Little House' Set

Produced by Sarah McLachlan, the film revisits her groundbreaking concert tour that ran from 1997 to 1999 and briefly returned in 2010. The original Lilith Fair flipped the script on a male-dominated industry, spotlighting only female artists and female-led bands while selling out stadiums across North America.

The documentary leans into that legacy, blending nostalgia and activism with performances and stories from McLachlan herself alongside icons like the Indigo Girls, Erykah Badu, Sheryl Crow, and modern torchbearer Olivia Rodrigo.

You can watch the '90s childhood nostalgia-filled trailer below:

For Hulu, it was supposed to be the cultural flex—a big feminist power play to remind everyone that music can be both loud and liberating. Instead, thanks to ABC’s censorship blunder, the red carpet looked like it had been RSVP’d by cartoon tumbleweeds.

McLachlan herself yanked her premiere performance , offering not just an apology but a warning about what happens when free speech is treated like an optional extra.

The “ I Will Remember You ” hitmaker told the audience:

“I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech.”

The fallout from the latest late-night cancellation was immediate. When ABC paused Kimmel, viewers canceled their auto-payments. Hashtags like #CancelDisneyPlus and #BoycottHulu trended as subscribers posted cancellation receipts.

By the weekend, Disney’s market value had already dropped by an estimated $3.87 billion —without even considering the long-term loyalty lost along with those newly canceled Hulu passwords.

McLachlan doubled down on resilience, though her words made it painfully clear that ABC—and corporate America at large—hadn’t exactly thought through the fine print on their late-night gag order:

“I think we’re all fearful for what comes next, and none of us know, but what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman to find a way through, and though I don’t begin to know what the answer is, I believe we all need to work towards a softening to let in the possibility of a better way, because I see music as a bridge to our shared humanity, to finding common ground.”

You can watch her speech here:

Rodrigo and several other performers canceled appearances in solidarity, and even NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani pulled out of an ABC-affiliate town hall .

The message was loud and clear: muzzle Jimmy Kimmel, and you’ll hear about it from Sarah McLachlan fans, the Indigo Girls, and an army of TikTok Disney adults who can organize a boycott faster than you can say FastPass.

One such TikToker, Magically Terry, even posted a call to action to boycott the Mouse:

@magicallyterry I really truly hope Disney does the right thing here and the boycott is effective- because the goal is sending a message. The goal is to make it SO unpopular and SO unprofitable that these Corperations STOP OBEYING IN ADVANCE. You'd think they didn't see what happened to Target..... #Disney #ABC #jimmykimmel

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America and other unions weren’t content to let social media have all the fun. They took to the streets with picket signs outside Disneyland and the closed Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio, turning the suspension into a major labor showdown .

Marching writers and crew made it clear they weren’t just defending one late-night host—they were fighting against a precedent that threatens industry jobs overall, the kind of chilling decline that would even make Princess Elsa shiver.

In support of McLachlan and the wave of artists bailing on Disney-related performances, the internet mostly cheered—though some jeered, wondering if canceling shows and staying silent could really slay the looming Disney villain of corporate censorship.

And yesterday, ABC finally blinked, and the spell broke faster than Cinderella’s carriage at midnight.

ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return this evening in the following statement :

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return to the show on Tuesday.”

But not every affiliate was buying it. Sinclair, one of the country’s largest station owners, announced it would block Kimmel’s comeback with local news coverage instead. Translation: the one scandal even Olivia Pope—yes, from ABC’s own Scandal—won’t handle is still very much alive.

So Disney got the worst of both worlds: they looked authoritarian, they lost a small fortune, they sabotaged their own Hulu rollout, and they accidentally turned Sarah McLachlan—patron saint of ’90s empowerment ballads—into a First Amendment icon.

The moral of the story? You don’t put Jimmy Kimmel in a corner… unless you’re actively trying to set your own damn theme park on fire.