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Canadian Politician Claps Back Hard At 'Loser' Trump After Trump Insults His Intelligence As Feud Over Tariffs Escalates

Screenshot of Doug Ford; Donald Trump
@atrupar/X; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Amid ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., President Trump attempted to insult Ontario Premier Doug Ford's intelligence—and Ford clapped right back at "loser" Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford called President Donald Trump a "loser" when asked for a comment on a post Trump published on Truth Social insulting Ford's intelligence.

Trump's post came hours after Ford appeared on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll in Ottawa, where he told Trump he could “kiss my a**.” Later Monday, during a press conference in Hamilton, Ford criticized Trump’s business record and tariff policies, accusing the president of “tariffing his own people” and “taxing his own people.”

Ford said he planned to contact governors, senators and members of Congress across the U.S. and urged American voters ahead of the midterm elections not to support politicians whose policies, he argued, would “kill your jobs.”

Ford's remarks angered Trump, who lashed out:

"Lots of 'bluster' from Doug Ford, who is the Premier of the Canadian Province of Ontario, but who is better known as the less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother of the late, great, Rob Ford. America has been carrying Canada for decades, but no longer!"
"The U.S.A. will always be far bigger, richer, and stronger than Canada. Without the United States, Canada couldn't survive — It's where they get all of their money and, because of their current bad leadership, primarily Governor Carney, and his Flunky, Ford, they will not be allowed to keep taking advantage of the United States — Their key to survival."
"Remember, much of the Electricity, Oil, and Gas that Canada gets is transported through the U.S.A. Someone should get these clowns to 'fall in line' or, the consequences for Canada will be far WORSE!"
"Canada's Unemployment Rate is now at 10%, and rapidly rising. Their businesses are fleeing for the United States, and it's all because of their failed policies, and inept leadership! The days of ripping off our Farmers, and other Businesses, are OVER!"

You can see what Trump said below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

As it turns out, Trump's post went live minutes into Ford's Hamilton press conference. A reporter asked Ford to respond to Trump's personal attack.

Ford said “bring it on" and dismissed Trump outright:

“Good. I have been in this game a lot longer than he has. I got skin on me like an alligator and you think an insult from him hurts me?"
"Well bring it on buddy, I am ready. Bring it on. You know something, I have dealt with guys like you my whole life and guess what, you all become losers because you are a loser.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his remarks.


Ford’s remarks came after Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian vehicles starting in 2027.

Ford said he believes “everything should be on the table” as Canada confronts the renewed trade conflict with the U.S. That could include reinstating a surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S., a measure Ontario briefly introduced before abandoning earlier in the trade dispute.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has already pledged to respond with dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs to the new 50% U.S. tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods that took effect over the weekend.

The latest escalation follows the collapse of Canada-U.S. negotiations over a new trade agreement. Talks broke down before a midnight Friday deadline, with Carney blaming “last-minute changes” to Washington’s proposed terms that he said were “unfair, uneconomic” and raised questions about the reliability of any eventual deal.

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