Canadian Politician Claps Back Hard At 'Loser' Trump After Trump Insults His Intelligence As Feud Over Tariffs Escalates

Bullock began dating Bryan Randall back in 2015, and they were together for the next eight years, until he died in 2023 at the age of 57. He coparented Bullock's two adopted children, Louis and Laila, throughout their relationship.

Unbeknownst to the public, and hardly anyone, Randall was diagnosed in 2019 with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or as the chronically-online know it, the catalyst for the original Ice Bucket Challenge.

Bullock confessed on SmartLess that she felt doubly isolated during that time, because of the pandemic and because Randall did not want anyone to know about his illness, even the people in their inner circle.

"I wasn't allowed to speak about it."

"That was the request, and I tried... I honored it."

"I know why he asked me not to."

"But it isolated me in the process."

As Randall's symptoms worsened, so did his mental health. Between the pandemic, her partner's worsening condition, and her concerns about how all of this might be negatively impacting her children, Bullock called it a "trifecta that was pretty dark."

Bullock spent a long time carrying the burden alone, and eventually with only the support of her sister, while she kept everyone else in the dark. She felt it impact her relationships with friends and family, and it also affected her professional decisions and what she felt able to commit to.

Bullock admitted:

"I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed."

"My person left a lot earlier than the body left."

"I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill, you know?"

Bullock wasn't new to illness, between losing her mother to cancer, and her father's chronic accidents, but Randall's illness struck closer to home, as she wasn't as worried about herself as she was worried about her children.

In the aftermath of his death, Bullock was slow to return to the spotlight, as she wanted to focus on her two children, their needs, and their grief, and she only began to commit to the public again when she was sure their needs were met.

Excerpts from the podcast before it was released were shared on the "Entertainment" subReddit, and Redditors felt terrible for what the actress was going through.

"I feel for Sandra Bullock." -OrkindingMe

"'My person left a lot earlier than the body left.' That’s a real-a** statement; anyone who has lost someone slowly to degeneration knows a sad truth about mortality: the ones we know and love can leave us long before their vessel fails, and it’s excruciating."

"Good for her for not fearing the backlash of those who don’t know firsthand." -Krunkledunker

"Lost my mom to scleroderma-induced pulmonary fibrosis in 2022. So true about the person leaving long before the body does. My heart goes out to Sandra." -MPD1987

"Sounds like it was very painful for her to have been so alone in dealing with it. So true in her statement that she lost her person before she lost his body. And having to prepare the children. I hope the family heals. ALS is so awful." -Sense_Difficult

"My story was very much the same. My wife was very private and very sick during the pandemic. It was a double whammy of denial meets tell no one. I was her secret primary caregiver for years."

"Then suddenly, at age 50, she was dead, and I was simultaneously grieving what I had lost progressively over five years and explaining to the world that it wasn't sudden at all. It really messes with you." -IGHOT1907

It was also shared on X, where users sympathized with Bullock.

















You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This was surely a terrible weight to have to carry alone, especially with the added isolation of the pandemic.

But Bullock honored her promise and is now able to express herself creatively again, while advocating for those who can relate to her living in silence with a loved one who's struggling.