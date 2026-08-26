MAGA House Candidate Epically Roasted After Sounding The Alarm Over A 'Trans Bathroom'

Wyoming Republican Reid Rasner, who is vying for the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, was widely mocked after complaining about coming across what he called a "trans bathroom."
Rasner—a devout Trump supporter—previously posted a video of himself kicking in bathroom doors while hunting a man in the women’s bathroom. Now he's gone further, questioning the existence of all gender restrooms by posting a picture of himself standing in front of one.
He wrote:
"STOP THE INSANITY! Another trans bathroom. What is going on?"
You can see his photo below.
All-gender restrooms are intended to provide safe, inclusive and accessible facilities for people of all gender identities, including transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming individuals. They can also benefit people with disabilities and older adults who may require assistance from a caregiver of a different gender, making it easier for them to use the restroom together.
None of this is rocket science—and people weren't fans of Rasner's attempt to stir the pot.
Maddie Fulayter/Facebook
Shane Jardine/Facebook
Joseph Plummer/Facebook
J Keith Walters/Facebook
Chad McDonough/Facebook
Alexis Reynolds/Facebook
Brandon Ahlstrom/Facebook
Derrick Ellen/Facebook
Rasner campaign spokesman Michael Blevins stressed that Rasner has taken specific positions on a range of issues. Rasner has proposed a land-management plan, called for a national abortion ban and mass deportation policy, supported a ban on Sharia law and opposed wind farms, among other positions.
Blevins argued that the issues Rasner discusses on social media are “real issues” affecting communities across the country and could eventually affect Wyoming as well. Some, he said, are already present in the state, making it important to address them before they become more widespread.
Asked about Raskin’s video showing him kicking in a bathroom door, Blevins defended Rasner as “the only candidate we’ve seen in this case who’s been forward-thinking about policy.”
Sure sounds like an excuse to promote more anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry as the Trump administration continues to openly attack transgender people, but okay.