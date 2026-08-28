Trump Dragged After Attempting To Mock George W. Bush With Bizarre 'Mission Accomplished' Post That Completely Misses The Point

President Donald Trump was criticized after prematurely congratulating himself by sharing an A.I.-generated photo calling out former President George W. Bush for not finishing the job in Iran while claiming "mission accomplished" himself.

Trump's attack came as news organizations reported the U.S. military is experiencing a “beyond critical” shortage of advanced missile interceptors in Europe as a result of Trump's war with Iran. This development has raised wider concerns that NATO allies are potentially vulnerable to Russian aggression.

But Trump nonetheless is declaring "mission accomplished" by sharing an image attacking Bush, whose administration launched the "War on Terror" following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

In the image, Trump appears leaning over, while Bush’s face is shown in the lower-left corner beside a sign reading “MISSION NOT ACCOMPLISHED 2001–2021.” In the opposite corner, next to an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by the U.S. in February, a sign reads “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED 2026.” U.S. flags, warships and military aircraft are also featured throughout.

You can see Trump's post below.

The image’s reference to Bush appears to draw a parallel with the long-running U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The 2001–2021 dates correspond to the period from the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks to the final American troop withdrawal two decades later under President Joe Biden.

Bush, meanwhile, is forever linked to the phrase “Mission Accomplished” after he stood aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in May 2003 and announced that major combat operations in Iraq had ended. The declaration quickly became controversial as the conflict dragged on and an increasingly deadly insurgency took hold.

Trump himself should know better than to declare a premature victory. Trump has maintained that a central U.S. objective was to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and previously said joint U.S.-Israeli strikes had “totally obliterated” the country’s nuclear facilities.

But that assertion was at odds with testimony from then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee in March that Iran did not have an active nuclear weapons program when the war began in February.

So what exactly does Trump think he has accomplished, especially when Bush's own claim of victory has been criticized for the last two decades?

He was swiftly criticized as a result.





Something tells us this isn't exactly a sound midterm election strategy.