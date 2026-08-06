Ted Cruz Dragged After Reviving Classic Republican Scare Tactic With Wild Claim About What Progressive Democrats Want To Do

Speaking about how progressive Democrats have received a boost after Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's U.S. Senate primary, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz claimed Democrats are "crazy enough" to "cancel" Thanksgiving and Christmas.
El-Sayed, a physician who campaigned on expanding healthcare access, strengthening the economy, and ending unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, became the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state carried by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. He is set to face former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in November.
In remarks to Fox News personality Jesse Watters, Cruz compared El-Sayed to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has also been targeted with racist and Islamophobic commentary.
When Watters asked if canceling Thanksgiving is "where the energy is," Cruz said:
"Yes, they’re crazy enough, yes, they want to cancel Thanksgiving, they want to cancel Christmas. Look, these communists hate America. They hate capitalism. El-Sayed is also an Islamist, as is Mamdani."
"You see the green-red convergence, where the communists and the Islamists, they want sharia law, they hate Jews, they hate Christians, they hate capitalism, they hate America.”
You can hear what Cruz said in the video below.
Cruz was swiftly called out.
Mamdani and El-Sayed have not called for canceling holidays, nor are they communists.
A Reuters analysis found that Trump's political team is testing whether the message can appeal beyond his core supporters ahead of November's midterm elections. According to the analysis, Trump's rhetoric accelerated after June 23, when several progressive Democratic candidates won primary elections in New York.
Just days ago, Cruz compared "Comrade Mamdani" to "leaders of communist regimes" who "steal and rob from those who govern." Cruz was criticized for those remarks given his support for Trump. Trump is not only a billionaire but has also seen his personal fortune grow by more than $2 billion since returning to the White House.