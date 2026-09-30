Olivia Colman Just Showed Off Her New Long, Grey Curls On The Red Carpet—And Fans Are Obsessed

If there’s one hairstyle Olivia Colman has made her own over the years, it’s the pixie cut. So, naturally, her latest transformation had fans doing a double-take.

On Monday, September 28, the Oscar winner stepped onto the Wicker premiere carpet at the Zurich Film Festival sporting long, voluminous grey curls that fell past her shoulders. Colman paired the side-swept style with an all-white Celine ensemble as she posed alongside costar Alexander Skarsgård.

The dramatic length came courtesy of hair-extension specialist Inanch Emir, who used Gold Class Hair extensions and blended four shades of silver to complement Colman’s natural grey.

Emir shared the secret behind Colman’s transformation:

“Women shouldn't have to choose between embracing their natural colour and having the length or volume they want. The secret is recognising that authentic grey hair contains many different tones.”

If anyone knows their way around a major hair transformation, it’s Inanch Emir. The award-winning celebrity hairstylist has become one of the U.K.’s go-to names for hair extensions and enhancements, working with stars including Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes, Mischa Barton, and Sam Faiers.

And there’s an art to making extensions look this effortless, as Emir noted:

“When you reproduce those nuances correctly, extensions can become virtually undetectable.”

Colman actually debuted the hair earlier this month during the Letters Live 2026 photo call at London’s Royal Festival Hall. But Zurich marked its first major festival-carpet moment—and this time, there was no missing it.

See Colman make her way down the carpet below:

For longtime fans, seeing Colman step out with such a different hairstyle was enough to inspire more than a few double-takes. Some couldn’t remember the last time they’d seen the actress with this much length, while others were simply thrilled to see her trying something new.

The comments speak for themselves:

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Of course, Colman wasn’t the only one turning heads in Zurich. The actress hit the carpet alongside Alexander Skarsgård, her leading man in the wonderfully bizarre new romance Wicker—and let’s just say his transformation for the film gives her new hair some serious competition.

Check out the Wicker trailer below:

- YouTube Roadshow Films

It’s giving Pinocchio—if Geppetto had woven Alexander Skarsgård instead.

But here’s where things get delightfully weird. Colman’s lonely fisherwoman asks the local basketmaker, played by Peter Dinklage, to weave her the perfect husband. He delivers Skarsgård’s Wicker Husband, and before long, the women who once mocked her are looking at her handmade romance a little differently.

And what did Colman make of her rather unusual onscreen husband:

“Alex is funny, intelligent, and beautiful anyway—in the wicker costume, he’s breathtaking. Everything is exaggerated; he’s a work of art. Alex fills the Wicker Husband with a beautiful soul.”

No word yet on what Skarsgård makes of Colman’s latest look, but luckily, there should be plenty of opportunities to see more of the actress herself. After Wicker, Colman has Elsinore with Andrew Scott on the way, along with Channel 4 thriller Army of Shadows and an upcoming FX series that she’ll star in and executive produce.

Will the curls become a permanent part of Colman’s next chapter? We’ll just have to wait and see.