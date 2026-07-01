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John Cena Reveals His Shaved Head After Undergoing 2nd Hair Transplant—And People Are Kinda Into It

John Cena
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE star-turned-actor John Cena shared a photo on social media of his bald head after he shaved off his hair to undergo a second round of hair transplant treatment—and fans are digging both the look and Cena's openness about his hair loss.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 01, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Some people may not be able to see him, but the people who can see John Cena agree that his new look is pretty cool.

Former pro wrestler and now actor John Cena has been pretty open about his journey with hair loss, which is a subject that most still shy away from due to shame and embarrassment.

Cena first opened up about it back in 2025, when he announced that he'd undergone his first hair transplant procedure to combat his genetic hair loss.

Cena said at the time:

"There is no shame in that. I have a problem, and I try to fix it."

The first transplant took place in November 2024, and by the summer of the following year, Cena claimed that the surgery had been life-changing for him.

But while Cena found his first transplant to be very successful, some men find that a second transplant might be needed to achieve maximum effectiveness or hair density, or simply to keep up with continued hair loss.

Now in the second half of 2026, Cena has committed to a second transplant, this time totally shaving his head to give the doctor space to work.

Taking a happy-looking selfie with his doctor, Cena said:

"Round 2 of FUE Treatement, and this time I went all in for the best possible results."
"Thank you [to Ken Anderson, MD] and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

Comments on X were overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.





The comments were equally as positive on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors liked his new look, as well as his openness about the subject.

"Good for him for being open about it (even if it's probably a sponsored thing). Didn't even know he had a first one." - panicatthesplicer

"Go off, king!! Love that he feels comfortable sharing and normalizing the conversation." - fivesecondchug

"Love that he is being open about this, normalize gender affirming care for everyone!" - anantisocialpotato

"Good for him. But honestly, his head shape is not bad. If he ever decides to embrace it, I don’t think people would ever think it looks bad." - Parking_Computer5484

"As I'm getting older, I'm realizing how many people get hair transplants. Way more than I thought! props to him for being open about it." - thankyoupapa


There should be nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to hair thinning, hair loss, and possibly wanting to explore wigs or hair transplant options, but these are topics that are still not talked about enough. John Cena's taking an important step in being open about the process, and according to his fans, he's certainly got options for his look!

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