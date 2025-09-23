Skip to content

McLachlan Cancels Hulu Premiere

John Cena Praised For Refreshingly Candid Explanation For Why He Doesn't Plan On Having Kids

John Cena at Fan Expo Boston 2025
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

During a recent fan convention in Boston, Cena was asked why he doesn't want to have kids—and people are praising him for his honest answer.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 23, 2025
From professional wrestling to acting and music, John Cena has had an impressive career and has an extensive fanbase.

While at Fan Expo Boston 2025, Cena opened up and answered a wide variety of questions from his fans in attendance.

One person asked if John Cena was excited to have kids in the future, and Cena offered a refreshingly thoughtful and honest answer to this question.

Cena first quipped:

"From the information that I’ve gathered, you've kinda gotta look after them."

Then Cena explained:

“I’ll just give you a small insight into my life. I have been working straight for 43 days now, and I’ve got another 20 to go."
"So if I were to bring a life into this world that needs environmental nurture and unconditional love, I also know that takes time."
"I’ve been blessed with some great opportunities. Life has awarded me the chance to do some amazing things, and right now, I want to seize those opportunities."
"So I don’t want to make an irresponsible choice and bring a life into the world that I will neglect. I don’t think that’s fair."

While on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, Cena had previously reflected:

"I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes."
"And my biggest fear is, as someone who's driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent, because I want to live life for all it is."
"I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We've had open conversations about this, and we share the same values."

You can watch the clip here:

The clip also grew in popularity on Instagram, where fans applauded Cena's perspective.

While fans might love to see Cena take on a completely new adventure in the form of fatherhood—not to mention seeing some miniature pro wrestlers running around an idyllic home—it's ultimately totally up to him and his partner.

And fortunately, Cena and his partner are on the same page, which is the only thing that matters.

