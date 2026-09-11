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Fans Bummed After The Spice Girls Reveal What Their 'Big Announcement' Is—And It's Not A Reunion Tour

Spice Girls attend launch of new musical based on the Spice Girls' music at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel.
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

After the Spice Girls teased a "big announcement" on Instagram and sent fans into a speculation frenzy, the group instead unveiled their new Singles Collection—and fans are disappointed.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 11, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Spice Girls fans will tell you what they want, what they really, really want—and apparently, expectations were too high. It all started with a cryptic social media post two days ago that had fans convinced something major was about to spice up their lives.

The video opened with a copy of The Stage newspaper resting across a set of colorful patterned stairs—and the choice of reading material was no coincidence. The same publication famously carried the 1994 ad seeking members for an all-female pop group that would eventually become the Spice Girls

The ad posed two questions seemingly designed to get fans talking:

“R U A SPICE GIRLS FAN WITH THE ABILITY TO SING & DANCE? R U A SUPERFAN, A COLLECTOR, A MUSIC LOVER?”

Cue the speculation. New album? Reunion tour? A Las Vegas residency at the Sphere? Surprise collaboration with Katseye? Victoria Beckham voluntarily climbing back into a pair of platform boots? Anything seemed possible.

And some fans like @fitforjustice_ were already preparing to make questionable financial decisions:

“If it’s a world tour, I’m selling my house to buy tix!”

Friendship never ends. Homeownership, apparently, is negotiable.

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls weren’t exactly rushing to clear things up. The caption offered only a date and time—“10.09.2026 | 2 pm BST”—which did absolutely nothing to bring expectations back down to Earth.

Watch the teaser that had fans dreaming big below:

And to be fair, fans weren’t pulling the reunion-tour dreams out of thin air.

Reports from outlets including TMZ have claimed that members of the group have held meetings about rough plans for a possible UK and U.S. tour, though no official dates or venues have been announced.

So yes, the platform boots may want to remain within reach.

But when 2 p.m. BST finally rolled around, fans learned what the Spice Girls really, really wanted to announce—and it wasn’t a tour.

The big moment arrived with a decidedly collectible twist:

“The Singles Collection. ALL the singles. ALL the B-sides. And a few surprises from the vault... ✌️ For the first time ever, they’re all together in THE SINGLES COLLECTION 💖”

Along with the cruel reminder that the girl group’s hit "Wannabe" is 30—yes, 30—years old, the reveal flashes through brightly colored clips from the iconic music video before landing on a shiny Spice Girls shopping bag. The limited-edition box sets bring together the group’s singles, B-sides, and previously unreleased demos across 14 discs of colored vinyl and CDs.

And the price? And the price? £278—or roughly $375 USD, before shipping, taxes, and any surprise Trump-era tariff plot twists at checkout.

See what all the fuss was about here:

Needless to say, that wasn’t exactly what some fans had spent the previous 24 hours manifesting. After dreams of a reunion tour began dancing in their heads, a collection of songs they already know and love landed with considerably less Girl Power than expected.

Here’s how the fandom took the news:

@vanessaskylar/Instagram

@janaedunn/Instagram

@youreadyjt/Instagram

@sheisjules1/Instagram

@bamabred2008/Instagram

@denvervanessa/Instagram

@bonjourclem/Instagram

@chef.errok/Instagram

@yozinha/Instagram

@_micheladm_/Instagram

@heanicolejar/Instagram

@claudstravels/Instagram

Of course, this isn’t even the first time the Spice Girls have toyed with our emotions this year. Just days earlier, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell-Horner reunited for a cheeky Dunkin’ campaign introducing the forgotten sixth member of the group: Pumpkin Spice, played by Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch.

The ad even gave Pumpkin Spice her own “total banger,” Bumpin’ Pumpkins, before revealing she “left the band to focus on lattes.”

See the Spice Girls reunion we apparently are getting this fall:

- YouTubeDunkin’

In the span of a few days, the Spice Girls have given us 14 discs, a shiny shopping bag, and an entirely new Pumpkin Spice. Everything, apparently, except tour dates.

Somewhere, Ticketmaster is just sitting there feeling neglected.


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