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Martha Stewart Reveals Prescient Warning She Gave JFK Jr. Just Days Before Fatal Plane Crash

Martha Stewart on "The Real Housewives of New York"; A vintage photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr.
Bravo; Barry King / Contributor/Getty Images

During the premiere episode of the new season of The Real Housewives of New York, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart reflected on a meeting she had with John F. Kennedy Jr. just four days before his fatal plane crash—and the warning she gave him after learning he was planning to fly that weekend.

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 14, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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The tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Lauren Bessette were brought back to the public eye with the highly rated, if controversial, mini-series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

The mini series proved particularly triggering for the multitalented Martha Stewart.

In the season premiere of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York, the homemaking expert and media empress shared that she had a conversation with the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis shortly before his untimely death that haunts her to this very day.

In the show, Stewart was paying a visit to Nicole Daisy Toye, one of three new cast members this season, who is also Stewart's longtime makeup artist.

When Toye asked Stewart if she had been "watching anything good," Stewart disclosed that she was among the millions of viewers of the much talked about Ryan Murphy miniseries.

Stewart then stunned Toye by revealing that she had seen "John-John," an affectionate nickname for the late founder of George magazine, "the Monday before the Friday when [JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Lauren Bessette] died."

The heir of Camelot had reportedly called Stewart saying that he was "in trouble" with George, and looked to Stewart, who at the time was running the hugely successful magazine Martha Stewart Living, for help.

Following what Stewart described as "a very nice dinner," she asked JFK jr. if he had any weekend plans. He then disclosed that he was heading to a wedding on Martha's Vineyard, and piloting the plane that was taking him, his wife, and her sister there.

When Stewart checked to ensure he was traveling with a co-pilot, he reportedly said that he didn't need a co-pilot.

Surprised by the fact she had never shared this story with her longtime confidante, Stewart then expressed her lingering guilt she has carried with her since that haunting conversation ahead of that tragic flight:

"I’ve thought about that so many times that I told him to get a co-pilot."
"I feel sorry."

Viewers of the video on X (formerly Twitter), were struck by the conversation, though not everyone believed Stewart's story.

Many were surprised by the timing, others by her decision to share this news on an episode of The Real Housewives:









After departing from Essex County Airport in New Jersey, the plane JFK Jr. was flying, a six-seat Piper Saratoga aircraft, crashed off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.

Spatial disorientation, a lack of ability to firmly determine your vehicle's position or altitude, was later determined to be the cause of the crash.

Stewart's concerns were valid, as it is believed that had Kennedy, who was not a particularly experienced pilot, traveled alongside a more experienced co-pilot, the spatial disorientation could have been avoided, and he, his wife, and sister-in-law would all be here today.

However, Stewart cannot blame herself for this tragedy, as JFK Jr. reportedly refused the help of his flying instructor ahead of the flight.

Members of the Kennedy or Bessette family have yet to comment on Stewart's rather unexpected story.

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