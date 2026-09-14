Minnesota GOP Gubernatorial Candidate's Daughter Calls Her Out For Sounding 'Like Trump' In Shady Post

Shelisa Demuth, the daughter of Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth, called her out for sounding "like" President Donald Trump regarding her views on affordable housing compared to her Democratic challenger, Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Demuth’s daughter, Shelisa Demuth, has clashed with her mother before, particularly after Lisa Demuth blocked a major Senate-approved gun reform package in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Shelisa Demuth is a survivor of the 2003 Rocori High School shooting.
Now she is taking aim at her mother over her views on affordable housing, sharing an article from MPR News titled, “How the candidates for Minnesota governor would tackle shortage of affordable housing.”
The article notes that Lisa Demuth "said housing regulations, including environmental regulations, are keeping costs high and things like paid family leave and higher property taxes are making it harder for Minnesotans to afford those costs."
Shelisa Demuth posted the following to Threads:
"one of these candidates sounds like Trump and the other sounds like she's considered the topic more than once before and perhaps has studied the issue with experts who can advise on it. i'll let you decide who's who."
You can see her post below.
Others shared their own criticism of Shelisa's mother's platform as a GOP candidate.
Lisa Demuth previously said Minnesota had endured "16 years of failed Democrat leadership in the executive branch," vowing to succeed Tim Walz, the state's current governor.
In last month's Republican primary, Demuth defeated MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, and healthcare technology executive Kendall Qualls, who was endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party.
Despite losing to Demuth, Lindell claimed there were "anomalies" in vote counts. Even after news outlets projected Demuth as the winner of the contest, Lindell said he still wasn’t prepared to concede, even though Demuth led him by more than 10 percentage points.