MAGA Pastor Dragged After Claiming Uncircumcised People Are Trying To 'Steal This Nation' In Unhinged Sermon

Hank Kunneman, a pastor and self-described prophet of One Voice Ministries, went viral after delivering an utterly odd, transphobic, and Islamophobic sermon to his congregation ahead of the midterm elections pledging that he won't let uncircumcised people "steal" the United States.
Kunneman's remarks attracted attention after they were circulated by Right Wing Watch, an organization that tracks far-right extremism in the U.S. According to the Old Testament of the Bible, uncircumcised people are excluded from God's spiritual covenant. The term "uncircumcised" was also used to describe the Philistines, foreigners who did not follow God.
He said:
"Here I stand up in the United States of America! Because when I look outside the four walls of my church, I am not going to let uncircumcised, uncovenanted people try to steal this nation that was dedicated to Jesus Christ, the God of my covenant!"
“That’s why you need to get out at the midterms and you need to vote. Show up in force! Say we’re tired of these people walking into our bathrooms dressed as a woman but you’re a dude!”
"Men, get out of women’s sports, you uncircumcised philistines! Islam, this nation belongs to the God that we’re in covenant with!”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
The pastor's remarks have attractive widespread condemnation and mockery.
Kunneman once claimed that God had not yet returned former President Donald Trump to the executive office in a bid to make people doubt prophecies. He has also insisted schools are putting litter boxes in bathrooms because “mentally disturbed, demonically possessed” students are identifying as cats.
Kunneman has also hosted religious conferences featuring a host of the religious MAGA faithful. These include Rachel Hamm, a California woman who ran an ultimately unsuccessful campaign to become California's next Secretary of State.
Hamm, who once claimed that her decision to run for office was predicated on her son's miraculous experience meeting Jesus Christ in a closet with a scroll, said that her son, who regularly "sees in the spirit," told her that their "house just filled up with angels" who acknowledged that she is "doing something very dangerous" and offered her their divine protection.
During the same appearance, she said she spoke to God, who commanded her to run for Secretary of State so she can "expose lies," "speak truth," and establish God's "kingdom every single place that you stepped your foot."