MAGA Ohio Pastor Who Railed Against Kids Seeing Pride Flags Arrested For Child Sex Abuse

Anti-LGBTQ+ Ohio pastor Silas H. Shelton—who previously complained about a book series he said encouraged children to "explore their sexuality"—has been arrested for "Rape, Sexual Battery, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Gross Sexual Imposition" involving at least one member of his congregation who was 14-15 years old at the time.
Shelton serves as pastor at Blanchester Community Church in Clinton County, Ohio.
The Wilmington Police Department issued a press release to notify the public and ask for anyone who might have knowledge of this or further crimes to contact them.
WLWT5 reported:
"The detective described a complex dynamic, suggesting the young woman felt groomed, trapped and manipulated due to Shelton’s position as a religious authority."
In 2023, Shelton complained to the Little Miami Local School District board about the availability of LGBTQ+ books in schools.
Shelton claimed his 12-year-old daughter saw the LGBTQ+ graphic novel series Heartstopper by Alice Oseman—which has been adapted into a TV series—at a book fair.
He told the school board:
“I don’t think kids should ever question their sexuality. I don’t think kids should ever explore their sexuality. I don’t think any of that stuff ever ought to be in our school.”
“But [my daughter] come [sic] home asking me why certain books were in that book fair, which were pertaining to books of gay. One of them was 'Heartstopper,' which is where a gay boy pressures a straight kid into kissing him.”
“I don’t understand why we have this kind of stuff in our libraries, in our book fairs.”
Shelton added:
“We worry about drugs, we worry about alcohol… but we’re not allowed to talk about the health risks of kids being gay.”
Shelton also called Pride flags in classrooms “a disgusting display” that caused division.
You can see his school board rant here:
Shelton’s rant compelled the district to pause all book fairs and form a special committee to screen all books being sold. Then the school district stopped holding their book fairs during the school day, holding them during evening parent-teacher conferences so kids could be supervised by their parents while looking at books.
People were appalled at Shelton's crimes, but unsurprised another anti-LGBTQ+ Evangelical MAGA Christian leader was engaged in sexual crimes against a minor.
Shelton is currently being held at the Clinton County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bond.