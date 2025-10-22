Sylvester Stallone's Wife Ripped For Her Bizarre Comments About Trans Kids In Hollywood

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, sat down with Stephen Miller's wife, Katie, for an appearance on an episode of the conservative, right-wing The Katie Miller Podcast.
Flavin, who married Stallone in 1997, gave her unqualified opinion about why some celebrities have transgender children. Despite having no experience or training in psychology or medicine, the former model—who began her relationship with Stallone when she was 19 and the action star was in his 40s—opined that celebrity parents’ children are transgender because of a lack of “structure” in their lives.
In a clip posted to Miller’s Instagram account, Flavin claimed—without evidence, expertise, or experience—that children of Hollywood celebrities are more likely to come out as transgender because of overly-permissive parenting.
There is no data to support a claim that celebrities have more trans children than non-celebrities. Flavin also leaned into the long debunked Republican false narratives about kids identifying as animals.
You can watch Flavin give her unsubstantiated opinions here:
Flavin said:
“I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression. So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat.”
“And it’s so loosey-goosey, I don’t think we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories. They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organize everything.”
Flavin—who used her four daughters to sell a reality show about Stallone—then claimed celebrities push their kids to be trans.
The model-turned-celebrity wife added:
"I mean, my daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know? And they loved sports. But I never said, 'Oh, you’re a boy now.' I just said, 'You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.'"
The targets of Flavin's accusations include Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis, Warren Beatty, Cher, Robert De Niro, Marcia Gay Harden, and Charlize Theron, who have all publicly supported their trans children.
But there is zero evidence that children raised in Hollywood are more likely to be trans.
Loving, supportive parents are more likely to have their children be honest with them about their sexuality and gender identity. But, statistically, children who cannot safely come out as LGBTQ+ to conservative, regressive parents are only less likely to come out at home, not less likely to exist.
Which negates any validity in ignorant hot takes like Flavin's.
However, Flavin's comments did garner the support of people proudly posting things like this in their response.
If you're proudly on the side of actual Nazis who praise Hitler online with antisemitic propaganda, you might want to consider if you're on the wrong side.
Or maybe Flavin's right where she wants to be, among other ignorant bigots parroting nonsense to the masses.