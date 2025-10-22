Skip to content

MAGA Ohio Pastor Who Railed Against Kids Seeing Pride Flags Arrested For Child Sex Abuse

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Ripped For Her Bizarre Comments About Trans Kids In Hollywood

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for amfAR

Jennifer Flavin, the wife of Sylvester Stallone, opened up to MAGA podcaster Katie Miller about why she thinks there are so many trans kids in Hollywood—and her comments aren't sitting well with people.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 22, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, sat down with Stephen Miller's wife, Katie, for an appearance on an episode of the conservative, right-wing The Katie Miller Podcast.

Flavin, who married Stallone in 1997, gave her unqualified opinion about why some celebrities have transgender children. Despite having no experience or training in psychology or medicine, the former model—who began her relationship with Stallone when she was 19 and the action star was in his 40s—opined that celebrity parents’ children are transgender because of a lack of “structure” in their lives.

In a clip posted to Miller’s Instagram account, Flavin claimed—without evidence, expertise, or experience—that children of Hollywood celebrities are more likely to come out as transgender because of overly-permissive parenting.

There is no data to support a claim that celebrities have more trans children than non-celebrities. Flavin also leaned into the long debunked Republican false narratives about kids identifying as animals.

You can watch Flavin give her unsubstantiated opinions here:

Flavin said:

“I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression. So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat.”
“And it’s so loosey-goosey, I don’t think we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories. They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organize everything.”

Flavin—who used her four daughters to sell a reality show about Stallone—then claimed celebrities push their kids to be trans.

The model-turned-celebrity wife added:

"I mean, my daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know? And they loved sports. But I never said, 'Oh, you’re a boy now.' I just said, 'You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.'"

The targets of Flavin's accusations include Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis, Warren Beatty, Cher, Robert De Niro, Marcia Gay Harden, and Charlize Theron, who have all publicly supported their trans children.

But there is zero evidence that children raised in Hollywood are more likely to be trans.

Loving, supportive parents are more likely to have their children be honest with them about their sexuality and gender identity. But, statistically, children who cannot safely come out as LGBTQ+ to conservative, regressive parents are only less likely to come out at home, not less likely to exist.

Which negates any validity in ignorant hot takes like Flavin's.



@thepassingtramp/X








@BryceWayne10s/X










However, Flavin's comments did garner the support of people proudly posting things like this in their response.

If you're proudly on the side of actual Nazis who praise Hitler online with antisemitic propaganda, you might want to consider if you're on the wrong side.

Or maybe Flavin's right where she wants to be, among other ignorant bigots parroting nonsense to the masses.

Latest News

Suni Lee at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Celebrities

Fans Back Suni Lee After She Asks Trolls To Stop 'Bullying' Her Over Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Gavin Newsom; part of the ongoing White House demolition
Political News

Gavin Newsom Makes Perfect Analogy After Photos Of Trump Tearing Down Part Of White House Emerge

Rina Sawayama; Sabrina Carpenter on 'Saturday Night Live'; Sabrina Carpenter
Celebrities

Japanese Singer Calls Out Sabrina Carpenter For Cultural Appropriation In 'SNL' Performance

Chris Stanley
LGBTQ

Influencer Sparks Debate After Calling Out Young Gay Men Who Shade 'Gross' Older Gay Men At Bars

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of MAGA woman from viral TikTok
@therobbieharvey/TikTok

MAGA Woman Berates Couple For Speaking Spanish At Missouri Pizza Hut Because 'English Is The Capital Of America'

A woman at a Pizza Hut in Gladstone, Missouri, went viral when she was asked to leave after she was caught on video berating a couple for speaking Spanish instead of English, declaring that she's "standing up for America" because "English is the capital of America."

The couple are Puerto Ricans—born U.S. citizens—but that wasn't enough for the unidentified woman, who told them they should "go back there" and insisted they were Mexican while continuing to push back even after a restaurant employee moved to kick her out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Dragged For Laughably Juvenile Text Reply To Journalist's Question

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was criticized after she shared a text exchange she'd had with Huffington Post reporter S.V. Dáte in which she gave a laughably juvenile response to his question about who chose Budapest for President Donald Trump's now-canceled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump announced last week that he and Putin planned to meet in Budapest within two weeks to discuss the war in Ukraine. A preparatory meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been scheduled for this week, but the White House said the two instead spoke by phone and that an in-person meeting was no longer “necessary.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sean Hannity and George Santos
Fox News

Sean Hannity Asked George Santos If He'll Pay Back Money He Stole—And His Answer Says It All

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos didn't surprise a soul after he gave Fox News personality Sean Hannity a waffling answer when asked if he'll still pay back the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole from victims of his financial schemes.

Santos' short-lived political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. He received a seven-year sentence for crimes that the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued “made a mockery” of the electoral process.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in white dress shirt and woman in red top
Gama. Films on Unsplash

Married Couples With Double Incomes And No Kids Reveal How Their Lives Are Going

The term DINK stands for "Double Income, No Kids." It refers to a growing number couples choosing not to have kids while both partners work full-time. DINKS cite financial concerns, increasing costs of raising children, and the desire for personal freedom.

Two incomes with no children provides more disposable income for travel, hobbies, and investments. DINKs generally have a higher net worth compared to people with kids and can focus on career development.

Keep ReadingShow less
The San Jose Sharks apologized after a scoreboard message reading “SJ Sharks Fans Love ICE!!”
Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NHL apologizes for pro-ICE message

At Saturday’s NHL game in San Jose, fans were stunned when a scoreboard message appeared to celebrate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night.

The San Jose Sharks held their ninth annual Los Tiburones celebration on October 18, honoring the Bay Area’s Hispanic community with local artists, performers, and businesses. Hispanic residents comprise about a third of San Jose’s population, and the event aimed to showcase inclusion and cultural pride.

Keep ReadingShow less